Where Did Ann Curry Go After Her Shock Today Show Firing?

Ann Curry was a bright and shiny star on "Today," so it was no surprise when the powers-that-be decided to promote her to co-anchor in 2011. She had been with the program since 1997 and was well-liked by the audience and her colleagues. Things fell apart quickly, however, and after only a year as co-host, Curry was fired. That was in 2012, back when people thought Matt Lauer was a good dude and when he ruled the roost at NBC. Since the impetus for the firing was a so-called lack of chemistry between Curry and Lauer, it's clear that NBC took the latter's side.

In 2020, Curry admitted to still being baffled by her firing, which happened quickly and without much explanation. "The bottom line is that it still hurts," she told Elle. "It honestly hurts really deeply, because I really think I did nothing wrong." Curry expressed a similar sentiment two years prior, when she told People that her firing stung, but that she was proud of the way she handled herself in the aftermath. "I've been honest and true. I've tried to stay pure. I've tried to not respond in a knee-jerk manner, and I've stayed very close to who I am. So, it hurt, but I'm also proud of myself," she said. However, the Emmy-winning journalist has been up to plenty of other exciting ventures since leaving "Today."