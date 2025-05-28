Where Did Ann Curry Go After Her Shock Today Show Firing?
Ann Curry was a bright and shiny star on "Today," so it was no surprise when the powers-that-be decided to promote her to co-anchor in 2011. She had been with the program since 1997 and was well-liked by the audience and her colleagues. Things fell apart quickly, however, and after only a year as co-host, Curry was fired. That was in 2012, back when people thought Matt Lauer was a good dude and when he ruled the roost at NBC. Since the impetus for the firing was a so-called lack of chemistry between Curry and Lauer, it's clear that NBC took the latter's side.
In 2020, Curry admitted to still being baffled by her firing, which happened quickly and without much explanation. "The bottom line is that it still hurts," she told Elle. "It honestly hurts really deeply, because I really think I did nothing wrong." Curry expressed a similar sentiment two years prior, when she told People that her firing stung, but that she was proud of the way she handled herself in the aftermath. "I've been honest and true. I've tried to stay pure. I've tried to not respond in a knee-jerk manner, and I've stayed very close to who I am. So, it hurt, but I'm also proud of myself," she said. However, the Emmy-winning journalist has been up to plenty of other exciting ventures since leaving "Today."
Ann Curry stayed at NBC News after her firing
Though she was treated terribly by her work home of more than a decade, Curry didn't simply disappear without a trace. In fact, she didn't even immediately leave NBC News, staying on with "Today" in a limited capacity with the title of anchor-at-large. Curry first returned to the program only a few months after her ousting in what was regarded as a very uncomfortable, tense segment in which she barely talked to Matt Lauer (and considering rumors that Lauer pushed for Curry's firing, good for her!). This was, of course, before Lauer's own firing in 2017.
Curry also became an NBC News national and international correspondent after her "Today" ousting. Many felt this was largely a consolation prize, as Curry was rarely featured on NBC in the years that followed, but her limited on-screen appearances between 2012 and 2015 were quite well-regarded. She continued to make occasional appearances on programs such as "NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas" and "Rock Center with Brian Williams," and this work — in addition to a few specials — earned the journalist multiple award nominations. For instance, between 2012 and 2016, Curry was up for seven News & Documentary Emmy Awards, including ones for "NBC News Special: Terror in Boston," "Ann Curry Reports: A Face in the Crowd," and "Ann Curry Reports: Iran's President Speaks." However, in January 2015, it was announced that Curry was parting ways with NBC News for good, in all capacities.
Ann Curry has worked with PBS, TNT, and more since leaving NBC
While Ann Curry hasn't ever taken on another role as high-profile as her one at "The Today Show," she has been busy in the years following her NBC News exit. She's done everything from present two highly-regarded TED Talks — one on "Witnessing Humanity" and one entitled "How to Restore Trust In Journalism," which ADWeek praised and hailed as a necessary watch for all journalists — to appearing as herself in two episodes of Netflix's "House of Cards." Curry participated in a Facebook Live chat between the Dalai Lama and Lady Gaga in 2016, spoke at WE Day in 2018, and even appeared in an episode of "Finding Your Roots" in 2019.
Most central to her journalism career, Curry also established relationships with PBS and TNT. Curry hosted and executive produced the documentary series "We'll Meet Again" for the former, beginning in 2018 and lasting for two seasons. She then began co-hosting "PBS Arts Talk" in 2023, alongside Misty Copeland, Henry Winkler, and Rhiannon Giddens. Over at TNT, Curry hosted and produced "Chasing the Cure," a series about patients with undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, or uncured diseases searching for answers. The program, which also aired on TBS, earned Critics Choice Real TV Award for Best Live Show in 2020.
Curry has also received a handful of honors since leaving NBC, such as the Damon Runyon Award from the Denver Press Club in 2024. In 2022, she was awarded the Edward R. Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award given out by Washington State University.