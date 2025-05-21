Melania Trump's White House 'Fit Looks Like A Stained Up Disaster

Since Donald Trump's second presidency began, Melania Trump's abnormally sloppy style has been making a statement about her life as first lady. The second-time first lady's latest look has stuck to her recent tendency toward sloppiness — just in a brand new way.

Donald's communications advisor, Margo Martin, took to her Instagram story to post about "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" at the White House. She shared several videos showing Melania meeting and greeting the kids, who Martin said were decorating flags in the Kennedy Garden. For the occasion, Melania wore a white button-down shirt with a green and white printed midi skirt. Based on its description, this ensemble sounds like the right style for a day outside in the garden. In reality, though, we couldn't think of anything but grass stains when we saw this skirt. It looked a bit like Melania attended the event in an all-white look and either rolled around in the grass or splattered some green paint on her skirt. And, while we're fairly certain that's not how this pattern was actually made, we can all agree that it's not a good look.