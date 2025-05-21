Melania Trump's White House 'Fit Looks Like A Stained Up Disaster
Since Donald Trump's second presidency began, Melania Trump's abnormally sloppy style has been making a statement about her life as first lady. The second-time first lady's latest look has stuck to her recent tendency toward sloppiness — just in a brand new way.
Donald's communications advisor, Margo Martin, took to her Instagram story to post about "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" at the White House. She shared several videos showing Melania meeting and greeting the kids, who Martin said were decorating flags in the Kennedy Garden. For the occasion, Melania wore a white button-down shirt with a green and white printed midi skirt. Based on its description, this ensemble sounds like the right style for a day outside in the garden. In reality, though, we couldn't think of anything but grass stains when we saw this skirt. It looked a bit like Melania attended the event in an all-white look and either rolled around in the grass or splattered some green paint on her skirt. And, while we're fairly certain that's not how this pattern was actually made, we can all agree that it's not a good look.
Melania's latest outfit fail is part of a bigger trend
When it comes to wearing prints, it's important to pay attention to what they look like from afar, in addition to looking at them up close, and this is definitely the case with Melania Trump's skirt. From far away, we can't tell what the print is meant to look like, and instead, it just looks like green splotches. What your outfit looks like from afar is certainly more important for some people than it is for others. When you're the first lady at a highly-photographed event, though, it's definitely something to keep in mind.
Melania has had a serious style transformation over the years, and taking a look at photos of her during Donald Trump's first presidency shows just how much she's changed. She hasn't always had the borderline lazy-looking, seemingly disinterested approach to fashion that she does these days — far from it, in fact. Yet, she seems hellbent on continuing her sloppy style streak as of late. Moving forward, Melania would benefit from a stylist and a tailor who are both ready to make her look put-together and fit for the White House.