Michelle Obama Gets Flirty With Another Man Amid Divorce Rumors (Watch Out, Barack)
The Barack and Michelle Obama divorce rumors aren't quieting down anytime soon, thanks to the former first lady's recent flirtations with someone who wasn't her husband. Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, co-host a podcast called "IMO," and they recently had on Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb.
During the segment, Michelle wasn't afraid to metaphorically twirl her hair and pop her bubblegum at Chesky. "You know, I have to say, Brian, if I'm a single girl out there and I find out that Brian Chesky is single and I can, like, stay in his house," Michelle said, before Robinson interrupted her and went, "Here she goes! Goes right to the relationship." Laughing, Chesky revealed that the Obamas have tried setting him up on a date before, to which Michelle admitted, "I'm very invested in Brian's love life." Girl, what?
What a bizarre thing for Michelle to say when she's married, let alone when the Obamas' marriage has been the topic of divorce rumors for months. Although Michelle has subtly shut down separation gossip before, that was then and this is now. It's clear that Chesky is friends with the Obamas, but based on Michelle's behavior, now fans are wondering just how far that friendship goes.
Michelle Obama seems to fan the flames on divorce rumors
While we may be worried about Michelle and Barack Obama's marriage, she doesn't seem to be. Openly flirting with an attractive and single billionaire seems like a weird move to make, but Michelle has made it clear she is going to do what she wants to do. Now that Barack is out of the White House and her daughters are grown, it's Michelle's time to shine and make her own decisions — which is why Michelle admitted she's rarely with Barack anymore.
The former first lady revealed recently that if there actually was trouble in paradise for her and Barack, she'd spell it out for everyone in the most public way possible. During an interview on "The Diary of a CEO," Michelle said, "I'm not a martyr ... I would be problem solving in public." Laughing, she added that she'd gladly spill all the tea to anyone who would listen. While that's a hilarious response, it's also a major red flag for the Obamas' relationship. Maybe focus on working out issues in private instead of blasting them online.