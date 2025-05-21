Michelle Obama Gets Flirty With Another Man Amid Divorce Rumors (Watch Out, Barack)

The Barack and Michelle Obama divorce rumors aren't quieting down anytime soon, thanks to the former first lady's recent flirtations with someone who wasn't her husband. Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, co-host a podcast called "IMO," and they recently had on Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb.

During the segment, Michelle wasn't afraid to metaphorically twirl her hair and pop her bubblegum at Chesky. "You know, I have to say, Brian, if I'm a single girl out there and I find out that Brian Chesky is single and I can, like, stay in his house," Michelle said, before Robinson interrupted her and went, "Here she goes! Goes right to the relationship." Laughing, Chesky revealed that the Obamas have tried setting him up on a date before, to which Michelle admitted, "I'm very invested in Brian's love life." Girl, what?

What a bizarre thing for Michelle to say when she's married, let alone when the Obamas' marriage has been the topic of divorce rumors for months. Although Michelle has subtly shut down separation gossip before, that was then and this is now. It's clear that Chesky is friends with the Obamas, but based on Michelle's behavior, now fans are wondering just how far that friendship goes.