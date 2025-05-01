Michelle Obama Accidentally Exposes Major Red Flag While Shutting Down Divorce Rumors

Seemingly going on an anti-apology tour, former first lady Michelle Obama has been making the podcast rounds to clear the air about some pesky rumors. For a while now, there have been rumblings that Barack Obama and Michelle are headed for divorce, and Michelle has had enough of it. Michelle sat down with host Steven Bartlett for an interview on "The Diary of a CEO" to discuss many topics — including the fact that the world would know if she and Barack were getting divorced, instead of having to assume. "I would be problem solving in public," Michelle admitted in an episode that aired on May 1, exposing a rather hilarious red flag. She went on to assert that she would air all the dirty laundry if Barack ever truly messed up, which is certainly one messy way to handle it.

However, fans of the Obamas seem to have little to fear. Later in the interview Michelle insisted that splitting up is "not who we are." The "Becoming" author continued: "I know that about [Barack]. He knows that about me." As much as the couple seems to know this about each other, the general public is having a hard time fully grasping the concept. Ever since Michelle was absent from several major events — like the time Michelle skipped the funeral of Jimmy Carter and the inauguration of President Donald Trump — she's been making the rounds to explain why she left Barack to go it alone. And that protecting your peace is a completely acceptable part of any marriage.