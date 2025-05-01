Michelle Obama Accidentally Exposes Major Red Flag While Shutting Down Divorce Rumors
Seemingly going on an anti-apology tour, former first lady Michelle Obama has been making the podcast rounds to clear the air about some pesky rumors. For a while now, there have been rumblings that Barack Obama and Michelle are headed for divorce, and Michelle has had enough of it. Michelle sat down with host Steven Bartlett for an interview on "The Diary of a CEO" to discuss many topics — including the fact that the world would know if she and Barack were getting divorced, instead of having to assume. "I would be problem solving in public," Michelle admitted in an episode that aired on May 1, exposing a rather hilarious red flag. She went on to assert that she would air all the dirty laundry if Barack ever truly messed up, which is certainly one messy way to handle it.
However, fans of the Obamas seem to have little to fear. Later in the interview Michelle insisted that splitting up is "not who we are." The "Becoming" author continued: "I know that about [Barack]. He knows that about me." As much as the couple seems to know this about each other, the general public is having a hard time fully grasping the concept. Ever since Michelle was absent from several major events — like the time Michelle skipped the funeral of Jimmy Carter and the inauguration of President Donald Trump — she's been making the rounds to explain why she left Barack to go it alone. And that protecting your peace is a completely acceptable part of any marriage.
Michelle Obama is taking her own space in her marriage to Barack
When Michelle Obama finally admitted why she was rarely seen with husband Barack Obama, it was meant to finally bat away the incessant divorce rumors. However, it seems Michelle has had to explain herself over and over again to fully appease the masses. When she appeared on Sophia Bush's "Work In Progress" podcast Michelle explained, "people...couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
It seems she returned to explain herself once again on her own podcast "IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson." "I'm at this stage in life where I have to define my life on my terms," Michelle said to her brother and guest Taraji P. Henson. A sentiment she reiterated with Steven Bartlett on "The Diary of a CEO." Michelle admitted she was a "person who has been box-checking her whole life, doing the right thing, trying to always be an example, always going high," and that all this led her to a new perspective. "I think now I earned a little bit of, 'Well, how do I feel?'" And how she felt was that avoiding the inauguration of President Donald Trump was worth it to her, even if it meant more rumors surrounding Michelle and Barack.