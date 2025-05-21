Kelly Clarkson's Dangerously Low-Cut Outfit On The Voice Is A Middle Finger To Her Ex

Kelly Clarkson was the living embodiment of "Since U Been Gone" on "The Voice" recently. The "American Idol" winner rocked the lowest of low-cut outfits and had absolutely no shame about it. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Clarkson was thrilled to be returning to the competition series to perform her new single, "Where Have You Been."

She proudly rocked a feathered boa (what's life without whimsy?) and bell bottoms, because 1975 is the new 2025. Clarkson didn't just look like a snack — she was a whole four-course meal. And fans on Instagram loved that for her. "She is looking SO HOT! I love her feelin' her whole self!!!" one person commented. "Ummmmm yes maaaaam," wrote another.

Clarkson has had a stunning transformation and wowed everyone with her drastic weight loss — which actually wasn't from Ozempic, but from a different medication. The person she probably stunned the most, though, was her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. If he didn't realize what he's missing before, he definitely did after seeing how amazing Clarkson looked in that black jumpsuit. The mother of two was clearly feeling herself, and fans were thrilled to see her back and at 'em again, after worrying about Clarkson's lingering absence from her talk show back in March.