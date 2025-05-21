Kelly Clarkson's Dangerously Low-Cut Outfit On The Voice Is A Middle Finger To Her Ex
Kelly Clarkson was the living embodiment of "Since U Been Gone" on "The Voice" recently. The "American Idol" winner rocked the lowest of low-cut outfits and had absolutely no shame about it. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Clarkson was thrilled to be returning to the competition series to perform her new single, "Where Have You Been."
She proudly rocked a feathered boa (what's life without whimsy?) and bell bottoms, because 1975 is the new 2025. Clarkson didn't just look like a snack — she was a whole four-course meal. And fans on Instagram loved that for her. "She is looking SO HOT! I love her feelin' her whole self!!!" one person commented. "Ummmmm yes maaaaam," wrote another.
Clarkson has had a stunning transformation and wowed everyone with her drastic weight loss — which actually wasn't from Ozempic, but from a different medication. The person she probably stunned the most, though, was her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. If he didn't realize what he's missing before, he definitely did after seeing how amazing Clarkson looked in that black jumpsuit. The mother of two was clearly feeling herself, and fans were thrilled to see her back and at 'em again, after worrying about Clarkson's lingering absence from her talk show back in March.
Kelly Clarkson is so done with her ex-husband
Though Kelly Clarkson didn't specifically mention anything about her ex-husband during her return to "The Voice," she has been known to sneak in a shady moment or two about him. Last December, the talk show host shared an "Official Album Visualizer" video to YouTube to get fans in the holiday spirit. But Clarkson did include a shady swipe to Brandon Blackstock with one simple word. In the video, there are four stockings hung over the fireplace, labeled "Mom," "River," "Remy," and "Nope."
She and her two kids occupied the first three stockings, and, unless she is a huge fan of the Jordan Peele horror movie "Nope," it seems safe to assume Clarkson was referencing her ex with that last one. It could also indicate that she isn't looking for a significant other right now.
Clarkson and Blackstock had a messy divorce after less than 10 years of marriage, with the pop star blaming their separation on irreconcilable differences. "They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return," a source told Us Weekly. The insider also noted the duo's diverse personality temperaments, so it sounds like the marriage had run its course.