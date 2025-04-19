Brittany Mahomes' Red Leather Look Would Make Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders Swipe Left
Being the wife of one of the NFL's top players affords you a luxurious lifestyle beyond anyone's wildest dreams. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, has especially taken advantage of the fruits that her husband's success has brought their family. Though we appreciate she was present to support her husband and showed her team pride wearing their color, she yet again missed the mark on gameday. She wore a matching red leather jacket and pants during the Chiefs' Monday night game versus the New Orleans Saints, which she also posed in for an October 7, 2024 Instagram post. Her distractingly lustrous number showed she may, perhaps, be a bit too easygoing when filling her massive closet.
Brittany's duds reminded us of something Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who once sported a Kimberly Guilfoyle-esque red pleather dress, would put on. Although Sanders was also seen among government officials sporting her own iffy rendition of Kansas City red in a February 2025 Instagram post from that year's Super Bowl, even she could have been turned off by Brittany's taffy-textured getup if she saw it. The only person who might have been impressed with the football spouse's glossy red garb besides her husband is the Kool-Aid Man.
Brittany isn't afraid of her haters
Brittany Mahomes is unabashedly herself when it comes to flaunting her lavish lifestyle through her bold fashion choices. Though we aren't sure how well she listened, her husband, Patrick Mahomes, still tried to teach her a lesson about fame and the importance of ignoring the tidal wave of haters they'll inevitably face. Lo and behold, not everyone was game to support Brittany's Monday Night Football outfit, and certain social media critics trashed her plastic look on Instagram. Some even criticized her for perceivably being an attention hog by posing at the game. "Girl, sit down," one Instagram commenter wrote. "This is about the team — not you in a Catwoman situation."
No haters would prevent Brittany from evolving the look later that year in another game day gaffe, however. As Kansas City faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 8, 2024, she once again tried to pull off the red leather style with a trench coat she wore with Chiefs pride. She used the moment to illustrate herself as a carefree, independent soul. "If you're not laughing at this point, you're no fun," she wrote in an Instagram post the following day. Certain commenters were laughing at her, however, and again lambasted Brittany for what they believed was attention-hungry behavior.