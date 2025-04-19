Brittany Mahomes' Red Leather Look Would Make Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders Swipe Left

Being the wife of one of the NFL's top players affords you a luxurious lifestyle beyond anyone's wildest dreams. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, has especially taken advantage of the fruits that her husband's success has brought their family. Though we appreciate she was present to support her husband and showed her team pride wearing their color, she yet again missed the mark on gameday. She wore a matching red leather jacket and pants during the Chiefs' Monday night game versus the New Orleans Saints, which she also posed in for an October 7, 2024 Instagram post. Her distractingly lustrous number showed she may, perhaps, be a bit too easygoing when filling her massive closet.

Brittany's duds reminded us of something Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who once sported a Kimberly Guilfoyle-esque red pleather dress, would put on. Although Sanders was also seen among government officials sporting her own iffy rendition of Kansas City red in a February 2025 Instagram post from that year's Super Bowl, even she could have been turned off by Brittany's taffy-textured getup if she saw it. The only person who might have been impressed with the football spouse's glossy red garb besides her husband is the Kool-Aid Man.