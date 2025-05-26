Christopher Schwarzenegger's Weight Loss Transformation

A few months after he graduated from college, Christopher Schwarzenegger appeared on "Today" alongside his mom, author Maria Shriver. When Hoda Kotb asked how he was adjusting to moving back home not only after college but during a pandemic, he shared that he was happy to get to spend so much time with his mom. "It's been a lot healthier than I was probably living at school. A lot more regulated of a schedule, which is probably good," he said (via X). Lest anyone think this would be the start of Christopher's press tour, Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's youngest continued to keep himself to himself after the interview. He also continued to keep working on his fitness.

In September of that year, Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrated his little brother's birthday on Instagram. "Proud of you. New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person. Can't wait to see what this year brings," he wrote in a since-deleted post (via Page Six). Action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger also praised his son's workout regimen on X, writing, "Between your boxing, your weightlifting, your stretching, your cycling, & on and on, I can't even keep up with you!" It turns out Christopher was something of a hybrid athlete during his weight loss transformation.

A couple months after Arnold and Patrick shared these posts, Christopher and Shriver were photographed walking around New York City together. While Christopher hadn't said much about his weight-loss process at that time, his physique definitely seemed to be shifting.