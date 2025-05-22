Trump's Signature Comb-Flat Is Back & More Defeated Than Ever

There's no shortage of reasonable questions to ask about Donald Trump's hair and why it looked the way it looked at his latest appearance. Why is it white on top and on the sides with a tuft of copper in the back? Why do the sides appear to be harshly brushed backward? Why are there so many different lengths and why do none of them make much sense? We'll likely never have answers to these questions just like we'll never know why Trump doesn't simply stop trying to reinvent the wheel and go for a haircut that resembles... well, any other haircut we've ever seen before.

As painful as it may be to watch Trump continuously commit to his classic combover, believe it or not, his mane at this event actually does indicate he's undergoing a bit of a hair transformation. Just like the notoriously orange hue of Trump's constant fake tan fails, we've often wondered why he keeps his hair a sort of unnatural shade of pale yellow. It seems, however, that he might be coming to terms with his white hair. While this isn't improving the look of his locks, it does suggest that he's open to changing up his look. And that's good news since he can really only go up from here.