Trump's Signature Comb-Flat Is Back & More Defeated Than Ever
Donald Trump has proven time and time again that his 70s are his worst hair decade, but his latest 'do might officially take the cake. During the Florida Gators' recent visit to the White House, Donald's signature combover was in rare form, and it left us wondering why he doesn't just change up this tired 'do already.
As the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Champions, the Florida Gators were invited to the White House, where Trump spoke with the winning team, yet his hair was a bit of a distraction from his words during his speech. There's certainly nothing new about his two-toned disaster 'do and splotchy tan fail making us wonder if he's trolling us. But, something about this particular iteration of his lifeless-looking locks was even stranger than it usually is. We've expected to see Trump sporting a peculiar combover for decades at this point. However, its flatness is reaching — no pun intended — new heights.
Donald Trump's hair might indicate he's becoming more open to change
There's no shortage of reasonable questions to ask about Donald Trump's hair and why it looked the way it looked at his latest appearance. Why is it white on top and on the sides with a tuft of copper in the back? Why do the sides appear to be harshly brushed backward? Why are there so many different lengths and why do none of them make much sense? We'll likely never have answers to these questions just like we'll never know why Trump doesn't simply stop trying to reinvent the wheel and go for a haircut that resembles... well, any other haircut we've ever seen before.
As painful as it may be to watch Trump continuously commit to his classic combover, believe it or not, his mane at this event actually does indicate he's undergoing a bit of a hair transformation. Just like the notoriously orange hue of Trump's constant fake tan fails, we've often wondered why he keeps his hair a sort of unnatural shade of pale yellow. It seems, however, that he might be coming to terms with his white hair. While this isn't improving the look of his locks, it does suggest that he's open to changing up his look. And that's good news since he can really only go up from here.