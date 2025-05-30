How Tall Is HGTV's Erin Napier? Her Major Height Gap With Husband Ben Has Everyone Wondering

"Home Town" stars Ben Napier and Erin Napier, house flippers extraordinaire, have made a name for themselves on HGTV. Although there are plenty of false rumors about the Napiers out there, one thing is undeniable: the college sweethearts have a massive height difference. That might even be the first thing people notice when they sit down to watch their shows.

Ben is a whopping 6 feet, 6 inches tall, which Erin confirmed in a post on her blog in 2015. But how does Erin measure up? She's over a foot shorter than her husband. Speaking to Hooked On Houses in 2016, Erin gave insight into the making of "Home Town" and admitted her height difference with Ben has caused some filming challenges on the show. "Because Ben is [6 feet, 6 inches] and I'm [5 feet, 5 inches], I had to stand on a crate called a 'half apple' so we would fit in the frame together nicely in every ['on the fly' interview]," Erin said. "There's a formula for who stands on which side, and you never deviate from it."

Erin has used social media to give her fans glimpses at the "Home Town" production process, including sharing multiple pictures of her standing on the aforementioned apple boxes alongside Ben. Her husband is, of course, merely standing on his own two feet. He towers over Erin, despite her additional boost. "Y'all are the cutest!!" one fan gushed in the comments on Instagram.