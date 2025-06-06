Lauren Sanchez's Model Son Looks Just Like Her (Minus The Plastic Surgery)

Ever wonder what Lauren Sánchez looks like under all that makeup? Well, take a look at her son, and you may have a pretty good idea. Sánchez may be unrecognizable in throwback pics before she got plastic surgery, but it seems that her genetics are still very, very strong. Model Nikko Gonzalez is definitely his mother's son. And, with some big false lashes and a lip injection or two, we think these two would basically be twins.

Long before she got cozy with Jeff Bezos, Sánchez dated Kansas City Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez. The couple welcomed their son Nikko to the family in 2001 before calling it quits the following year. Today, Nikko is all grown up and looks like the perfect combination of his two famous parents. And, he puts those looks to good use. Nikko is a model whose career is on the up and up. In 2024, the then-23-year-old walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion show in Italy. And who was in the front row to see his big moment? That would be Sánchez, of course, who took to her Instagram story for a motherly brag, writing, "Wait for proud mom moment," per WWD.