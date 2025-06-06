Lauren Sanchez's Model Son Looks Just Like Her (Minus The Plastic Surgery)
Ever wonder what Lauren Sánchez looks like under all that makeup? Well, take a look at her son, and you may have a pretty good idea. Sánchez may be unrecognizable in throwback pics before she got plastic surgery, but it seems that her genetics are still very, very strong. Model Nikko Gonzalez is definitely his mother's son. And, with some big false lashes and a lip injection or two, we think these two would basically be twins.
Long before she got cozy with Jeff Bezos, Sánchez dated Kansas City Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez. The couple welcomed their son Nikko to the family in 2001 before calling it quits the following year. Today, Nikko is all grown up and looks like the perfect combination of his two famous parents. And, he puts those looks to good use. Nikko is a model whose career is on the up and up. In 2024, the then-23-year-old walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion show in Italy. And who was in the front row to see his big moment? That would be Sánchez, of course, who took to her Instagram story for a motherly brag, writing, "Wait for proud mom moment," per WWD.
Nikko Gonzalez seems to be one of his mom's biggest fans
It's easy to see just how proud Lauren Sánchez is of her lookalike son, and the feeling seems to be mutual. Over the years, Sánchez has shown off Nikko Gonzalez on social media on many occasions. And, while her penchant for posting may not be quite as genetic as her looks, it's still clear just how much Gonzalez supports his mom. In September 2024, after Sánchez's children's book "The Fly Who Flew to Space" hit stands, she posted a photo of Gonzalez showing off the cover with the caption, "Look who bought a book!!!!!" per People.
And, while Gonzalez rarely posts on Instagram, in January 2025, he showed off some photos of a rocket launch, writing, "Congrats to the Blue Origin team" in the caption. Blue Origin is owned by Sánchez's fiancé, Jeff Bezos, and it's clear that Gonzalez is happy to use this connection to get in on the action. Just a few months later, Sánchez herself got launched into space courtesy of Blue Origin, and we can only imagine that her not-so-mini mini-me was cheering her on every step of the way.