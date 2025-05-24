Trump's Under Eye Bags Are The Main Culprit In His Latest Tan Disaster
Donald Trump seems to like a lot of "T" words, like tariffs and territories, but the President of the United States is also rather fond of one that's more personal in nature: tan. As the owner of a resort in Florida, and an avid golfer who defeats his foes on the green (even if his championship win has everyone saying the same thing), it's only natural that he'd develop a sun-kissed glow. Except his tan isn't really natural at all.
When Trump's real skin color is exposed, it's the same shade as his bleached hair, but when he appears anywhere in public, his face and neck are far from pale. Sometimes he's a little more orange, sometimes he's on the rosy side, and once in a blue moon, he actually looks like he's tan.
There has long been speculation that the leader of the free world indulges in self-tanner or bronzer, applied liberally in his bathroom mirror. There are also rumors that he's a huge fan of the tanning bed. However, his latest appearances have done nothing to dispel the gossip. All it takes is one look at the ever-present Samsonites under his eyes to see his latest faux-pas in faux-tans.
Trump's bags hold all his secrets
Although Donald Trump's latest bleach job is so blinding we almost forgot about his tan, we didn't — thanks in part to one of his most recent appearances. On May 23, 2025, the president sat down to sign executive orders in the Oval Office, pen in hand, and under-eye bags fully packed. And it was those very bags that gave away all his tanning secrets.
When sandwiched between the layers of a tanning bed, it's customary to protect one's eyes with a cover up of some sort. In Trump's case, the patches or goggles he potentially wore weren't as small as they could have been; in fact, they were seemingly so large, they not only covered his peepers, but the usual bags under his eyes, too. When he emerged from the tanning bed, his face had a golden glow — all except for a large, pale circle around each eye.
We suspect Trump is no stranger to sprucing up his complexion with makeup, so it's even more of a tan disaster that he didn't use a product or two to add in the missing color and left the circle of light to match his hair. When Trump's worst fake tan fails of 2024 are udpated for 2025, this look could very well be included.