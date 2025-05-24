Trump's Under Eye Bags Are The Main Culprit In His Latest Tan Disaster

Donald Trump seems to like a lot of "T" words, like tariffs and territories, but the President of the United States is also rather fond of one that's more personal in nature: tan. As the owner of a resort in Florida, and an avid golfer who defeats his foes on the green (even if his championship win has everyone saying the same thing), it's only natural that he'd develop a sun-kissed glow. Except his tan isn't really natural at all.

When Trump's real skin color is exposed, it's the same shade as his bleached hair, but when he appears anywhere in public, his face and neck are far from pale. Sometimes he's a little more orange, sometimes he's on the rosy side, and once in a blue moon, he actually looks like he's tan.

There has long been speculation that the leader of the free world indulges in self-tanner or bronzer, applied liberally in his bathroom mirror. There are also rumors that he's a huge fan of the tanning bed. However, his latest appearances have done nothing to dispel the gossip. All it takes is one look at the ever-present Samsonites under his eyes to see his latest faux-pas in faux-tans.