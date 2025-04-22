Trump's Latest Bleach Job Is So Blinding We Almost Forgot About His Tan
Many were surprised to see Melania Trump at the White House Easter Egg Roll since she's largely stayed out of the public eye even as her husband has returned to the White House. Sadly Melania continued her frumpy streak with her jacket at the event. But even with Melania's poor fashion, we were still distracted by Donald Trump's bleached blond hair. It's so bleached out that it's bordering on white, and provides an aggressive contrast to Donald's orange tan (which he's had for years).
While the president's combover seems fairly steadfast over the years, Donald's hair transformation has seen the color ranging from a darker blond to this bleached-out look. He must have been patient when he got his hair done this time. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," an insider told Page Six in January 2024, adding that his sometimes orange-y locks come from rushed hair dyeing sessions.
Donald Trump's hair may have been in better lighting, but his dancing is still cringe
At the White House prayer breakfast in the week before Easter, Donald Trump's hair had more of a two-tone look from the front to the back. At the White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump seems to have evened up the color a bit, or perhaps the outdoor lighting softened the contrast? We may never know. Trump's hair styling continues to be one of the ongoing mysteries of the modern world, like whether or not his right-hand man Elon Musk has had a hair transplant.
The official White House Instagram account shared a number of photos and videos from the event, including some of Trump dancing. Trump seems to love an awkward dancing moment almost as much as he likes his long red ties and bronzer. Combine his moves with his white blond hair, and it's really giving cringe. One person on Instagram said of his dancing, "That's embarrassing. Someone get their grandpa." Another said, "Regardless of one's politics, this is just objectively embarrassing."