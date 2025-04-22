Trump's Latest Bleach Job Is So Blinding We Almost Forgot About His Tan

Many were surprised to see Melania Trump at the White House Easter Egg Roll since she's largely stayed out of the public eye even as her husband has returned to the White House. Sadly Melania continued her frumpy streak with her jacket at the event. But even with Melania's poor fashion, we were still distracted by Donald Trump's bleached blond hair. It's so bleached out that it's bordering on white, and provides an aggressive contrast to Donald's orange tan (which he's had for years).

While the president's combover seems fairly steadfast over the years, Donald's hair transformation has seen the color ranging from a darker blond to this bleached-out look. He must have been patient when he got his hair done this time. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," an insider told Page Six in January 2024, adding that his sometimes orange-y locks come from rushed hair dyeing sessions.