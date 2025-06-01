Donald Trump's Nephew Has A Concerning Health Fear For His Estranged Uncle
Fred Trump III's past claims against his uncle, President Donald Trump, have consistently made headlines over the years. Now, his November 2024 interview with People is making the rounds again following the divisive politician's reelection. With Trump's April 2025 medical report presenting a glaring red flag and him accusing the Biden administration of covering up Former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis, he's inadvertently put his own health back in the spotlight. In February 2024, MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell asserted, "Donald Trump's cognitive decline continues in plain view," as he showed his audience a clip of him misspeaking by telling an audience, "We are going to federalize. We're going to have very powerful crime, and you are going to be proud of it again."
Donald previously called Biden a "braindead zombie" (via CNN), but his estranged nephew, Fred, is concerned that his uncle questioning his predecessor's cognitive health was a classic instance of the pot calling the kettle black. "Like anyone else, I've seen his [Donald Trump's] decline," Fred admitted to People. "But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was." For those not in the know, the president's father, who was also named Fred, had Alzheimer's disease. "If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true," Fred III added.
He shared the same concerns on "The Dean Obeidallah Show," pointing out, "The things he [Donald Trump] is spewing and the craziness, and he just can't stick to a message. He used to be able to stick to a message." Unsurprisingly, the Trump campaign dismissed Fred's claims, decrying them as "completely fabricated and total fake news," per People, which means there's a high probability that he's on to something.
Trump has lied about his health in the past
Before initially running for office back in 2016, Donald Trump released a medical report purportedly written by his then-personal physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein. "His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary," the report bragged (via CNN). "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." Turns out Bornstein didn't actually spend enough time in Trump's presence to adopt his diction, with the physician later confessing, "He [Trump] dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter." Color everyone unsurprised.
There's been plenty of drama surrounding Trump's medical records, and no matter how many times his administration cries "fake news!" when someone brings it up, there's clearly nothing that will quell the public and media's curiosity. To be fair, the president has been pretty stingy with his medical records. For instance, after Trump was first elected, officials confiscated all his medical records from Bornstein's home. This came on the heels of the physician letting slip to the media that Trump was using medication to help revive his infamous head of hair. Bornstein insisted that his house was "raided," describing it as a traumatic experience to NBC News.
Meanwhile, White House physician Sean Barbabella professed that the president was the picture of good health, with a resting heart rate of 62! This is hard to believe, given that the only physical activity the president engages in is golf, and that doesn't exactly require a lot of exertion — especially if you drive a golf cart around instead of walking the course, as he does. Unless Trump is secretly prepping to run a marathon during the 2028 Olympics, we don't see how a man of his age and stature can have a resting heart rate that low.