Donald Trump's Nephew Has A Concerning Health Fear For His Estranged Uncle

Fred Trump III's past claims against his uncle, President Donald Trump, have consistently made headlines over the years. Now, his November 2024 interview with People is making the rounds again following the divisive politician's reelection. With Trump's April 2025 medical report presenting a glaring red flag and him accusing the Biden administration of covering up Former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis, he's inadvertently put his own health back in the spotlight. In February 2024, MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell asserted, "Donald Trump's cognitive decline continues in plain view," as he showed his audience a clip of him misspeaking by telling an audience, "We are going to federalize. We're going to have very powerful crime, and you are going to be proud of it again."

Donald previously called Biden a "braindead zombie" (via CNN), but his estranged nephew, Fred, is concerned that his uncle questioning his predecessor's cognitive health was a classic instance of the pot calling the kettle black. "Like anyone else, I've seen his [Donald Trump's] decline," Fred admitted to People. "But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was." For those not in the know, the president's father, who was also named Fred, had Alzheimer's disease. "If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true," Fred III added.

He shared the same concerns on "The Dean Obeidallah Show," pointing out, "The things he [Donald Trump] is spewing and the craziness, and he just can't stick to a message. He used to be able to stick to a message." Unsurprisingly, the Trump campaign dismissed Fred's claims, decrying them as "completely fabricated and total fake news," per People, which means there's a high probability that he's on to something.