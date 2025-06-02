Stars Who Love To Hate JD Vance
JD Vance arguably had more to prove than many of his predecessors when he took over the role of vice president. After all, an August 2024 poll by 538 crowned Vance one of the least-liked VP picks in U.S. history. Their findings revealed that a whopping 42% of Americans viewed the former Ohio senator unfavorably, while only 33% had a positive view of him. The numbers ultimately brought Vance an abysmal -9 points rating. Somehow, he actually managed to fare worse than John McCain's 2008 running mate, Sarah Palin, who infamously garnered a -2 rating.
Naturally, this led many to question why Donald Trump had chosen the "Hillbilly Elegy" author as his running mate in the first place. During a 2024 chat with Business Insider, Joel Goldstein, an expert on vice presidencies, offered a possible explanation for the left-field pick: "[Vance] wasn't designed to expand the party's appeal, and the things he has said so far, he's sort of played the role of Trump's Trump." And those words proved to be true since Vance publicly agrees with his boss on essentially every key issue.
Meanwhile, in the politician's Fox News interview following his nomination, Vance shared that one crucial reason why Trump recruited him was so that he could do better with voters in the Midwest. However, as their presidential campaign progressed, it became obvious that he may have got more than he bargained for since Vance's controversial views only grew more polarizing. This made him even more unlikeable to the general public and celebrities alike, and neither group shied away from making their dislike clear.
Taylor Swift included a slight against JD Vance in her Kamala Harris endorsement
During a 2021 Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson, JD Vance made one of the most controversial comments of his political career thus far. While expressing his frustrations with the current government, the then-Ohio senator implied that prominent Democratic figures like Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't have as much of a stake in the country's future because they didn't have any biological children. He doubled down on the offensive remark by noting that America was in the hands of "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too," per NPR.
Naturally, the interview resurfaced soon after Vance was chosen as Donald Trump's running mate, and caught the ire of many celebrities, including Taylor Swift. Following the second presidential debate, the "Blank Space" hitmaker wrote a heartfelt endorsement for Harris. Although the pop star didn't name-drop Vance in her Instagram post, she gushed about his competitor, Tim Walz, and his passion for protecting LGBTQIA+ and women's rights. However, Swift ended Vance with just three simple words at the very end of her official endorsement, signing off with: "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."
Although the "Shake It Off" songstress' words undoubtedly had a major impact, Vance pretended her endorsement wasn't all that important during an appearance on Fox News' "The Story." The "Hillbilly Elegy" author contended that although Americans may find Swift's musical talents appealing, they could also recognize that she was a billionaire who couldn't truly relate to their struggles.
Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro aren't too fond of JD Vance
Whoopi Goldberg made it abundantly clear that she disagreed with JD Vance's portrayal of Taylor Swift as an out-of-touch billionaire following her endorsement of Kamala Harris. During a September 2024 episode of "The View," the EGOT winner proclaimed that the Ohio senator couldn't possibly know what impacted Swift and urged him to "shut up," per Decider. Although she apologized for her harsh words moments later, Goldberg didn't hesitate to tear into him again a few days later thanks to Vance's polarizing comments at the Faith and Freedom Coalition.
In his speech at the event, the bestselling author addressed Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally shooting by arguing that the liberals ought to take a page out of the other side's book and reduce their violent tendencies, essentially blaming them for the incident. Goldberg's disdain for the comment was obvious on "The View," as she raged, "J.D., clearly you've not been to one of your boss's rallies because you believe this insanity," (via Decider). The outspoken talk show host also pointed out that Trump had a well-documented history of encouraging violence. She then provided a pearl of wisdom to Vance: "You have to really take a look in a mirror to see the reflection."
Goldberg's co-host Ana Navarro has been equally vocal in her critique of Vance. During an October 2024 episode of "Behind The Table," Navarro labeled the "Hillbilly Elegy" author a "shapeshifter who will adopt any position in order to advance his agenda and opportunities for himself." To make her case, she pointed out how Vance had done a complete 180 on his past negative comments about Trump when he spotted a chance to further his career.
Jennifer Aniston and Candice Bergen both publicly took shots at JD Vance
Jennifer Aniston and JD Vance got into a viral spat in July 2024 after the "Friends" alum slammed the politician for his offensive "childless cat ladies" remark. As the BBC reported at the time, Aniston shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story, writing, "I truly can't believe that this is coming from a potential VP of the United States." She continued, "All I can say is... Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day." Aniston even wished that the VP's then 2-year-old daughter wouldn't require IVF to conceive when she was older, since he wanted to strip away protections for the procedure.
Speaking on "The Megyn Kelly Show" shortly afterward, Vance described celebrities making comments about his infant daughter someday having children as "disgusting" (via Entertainment Weekly). The former Ohio senator insisted that if his child were to have fertility problems in her adulthood, he would leave no stone unturned to aid her in her journey to motherhood, because Vance believed that the world could always use more children. Aniston notably wasn't the only Emmy winner offended by his stance either.
While Candice Bergen presented at the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony, she thought back to how then-Vice President Dan Quayle had heavily criticized her iconic character Murphy Brown for her choice to raise her onscreen kids as a single mother back in 1992. Then, Bergen made a pointed quip about how times had changed so much with a nod to Vance, sarcastically stating, "Today a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids," (via YouTube).
Oprah Winfrey and Selena Gomez shaded JD Vance
When Oprah Winfrey took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, she simply couldn't resist taking a jab at JD Vance. In her speech, the beloved talk show host compared the U.S. to a burning house and talked about how most people would save any of its residents regardless of their differences, adding, "If the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too" (via YouTube). The audience laughed their hearts out at the not-so-subtle shade.
When Bill O'Reilly asked Vance for his thoughts on the joke during an interview, he swore that he wasn't offended by her words because he knew he needed to have a thick skin to be a public figure. However, the politician also argued that Winfrey could have better spent her time discussing Kamala Harris' many supposed shortcomings as Veep. Of course, Winfrey isn't the only one who managed to land a blow on the bestselling author during a speech.
When Selena Gomez was presenting at the 2024 Emmy awards with her "Only Murders In The Building" co-stars, she quipped, "Let me say what an honor it is to work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies," per Variety. Although the former Ohio senator didn't respond to her slight, he did kick her when she was down. After the "Talk" hitmaker posted a video of herself crying because of ICE deportations, Vance smugly informed Fox News that she ought to feel more empathy for the American children whose lives were supposedly gravely affected by illegal immigrants instead.
Barbra Streisand is a very vocal critic of JD Vance
Over the years, Barbra Streisand's brutal jabs at Donald Trump have repeatedly proven that she has no sympathy for the president. So, it's unsurprising that her dislike also extends towards JD Vance. In September 2024, the iconic star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to take a shot at the 2024 Republican ticket using another politician's words: "Liz Cheney states clearly that Donald Trump and JD Vance are 'misogynistic pigs.' All [Americans] particularly women should listen to her." Meanwhile, in an October 2024 tweet, Streisand criticized Vance for publicly flip-flopping on his views about abortion.
Needless to say, she wasn't pleased when she learned that the former Ohio senator had shared a false story claiming that illegal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were abducting and eating the pets of residents, and she took to X to voice her concern once again. In another tweet from September, the Oscar winner condemned both Vance and Trump for suggesting that the Democrats had caused the Pennsylvania rally shooting.
Streisand also pointed out the irony of the GOP being widely regarded as pro-gun and how the 2024 Republican ticket had consistently tried to incite violence with their false claims about immigrants. In October, Streisand posted another tweet to try and sway the tides in Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's favor, sharing, "JD Vance said Americans need to get over their 'dictator phobia.' He doesn't believe in free and fair elections." The "Yentl" star didn't get off Vance's case even after she quit X either, frequently posting on Bluesky to express her ongoing dislike for him.