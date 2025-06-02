Stars Who Love To Hate JD Vance

JD Vance arguably had more to prove than many of his predecessors when he took over the role of vice president. After all, an August 2024 poll by 538 crowned Vance one of the least-liked VP picks in U.S. history. Their findings revealed that a whopping 42% of Americans viewed the former Ohio senator unfavorably, while only 33% had a positive view of him. The numbers ultimately brought Vance an abysmal -9 points rating. Somehow, he actually managed to fare worse than John McCain's 2008 running mate, Sarah Palin, who infamously garnered a -2 rating.

Naturally, this led many to question why Donald Trump had chosen the "Hillbilly Elegy" author as his running mate in the first place. During a 2024 chat with Business Insider, Joel Goldstein, an expert on vice presidencies, offered a possible explanation for the left-field pick: "[Vance] wasn't designed to expand the party's appeal, and the things he has said so far, he's sort of played the role of Trump's Trump." And those words proved to be true since Vance publicly agrees with his boss on essentially every key issue.

Meanwhile, in the politician's Fox News interview following his nomination, Vance shared that one crucial reason why Trump recruited him was so that he could do better with voters in the Midwest. However, as their presidential campaign progressed, it became obvious that he may have got more than he bargained for since Vance's controversial views only grew more polarizing. This made him even more unlikeable to the general public and celebrities alike, and neither group shied away from making their dislike clear.