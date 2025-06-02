You Won't Recognize The Royal Women In These Throwback Photos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone born into the British royal family has had cameras in their face since they were a newborn. Even those who enter the family through marriage are subjected to near-constant media attention — remember those iconic snapshots of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her husband William, Prince of Wales, smiling outside of St. Mary's Hospital with an infant Prince George, very shortly after he was born? Kate Middleton has been open about how uncomfortable she felt posing for those post-birth photos, which she's done for all three of her children. Back in the 1980s, Princess Diana and King Charles III did the same for William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Because of the public's excitement surrounding the royals, camera flashbulbs and front-page photos are nothing new for them. In fact, in August 2022, the royal family's official Instagram account shared a collection of portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and noted in the caption, "The Queen is one of the most photographed people in the world." Although it's hard to nail down the specifics of that claim — it's likely impossible for any individual to catalog every photo of Her Majesty that's ever been taken — it's believable. However, the media attention isn't always welcome; just ask Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who's had disturbing interactions with the paparazzi alongside Harry.

Despite the barrage of coverage, in certain throwback photos, these incredibly famous and well-known folks look completely unrecognizable.