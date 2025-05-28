Tragic Details About Madison Beer

Given her two Grammy nominations and the two heartbreakingly honest albums she has under her belt as of this publication, what you might not know about Madison Beer is that she had to start from scratch after her record label dropped her. Amidst the leaked nudes scandal and being dubbed "too sexy," she was abandoned by those she thought believed in her. "Literally the same day my manager dropped me, my lawyer dropped me, and my label dropped me," Beer told Cosmopolitan during her 2025 interview. "Everything in my life went away within 12 hours." It was a lot for the then-16 year old to go through, especially considering how much she and her family had sacrificed for her career.

However, the "Good in Goodbye" singer was able to turn the betrayal into an opportunity to take the reins over her future. In her 2023 memoir "The Half of It" (via People), Beer wrote about how "terrifying" it was to start over. "I went from having the support of an entire professional team and photo shoots on huge, shiny sets to shooting the cover for my next single with a handheld camera in my living room," she remarked. Beer persevered, reinventing her image and putting out songs that she could truly be proud of.