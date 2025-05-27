Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cheaply Made 'Fit At Monaco Grand Prix Looks Ripped From SHEIN

Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet is full of tacky little white dresses, but she's finally switching things up. This time around, the former Fox News host opted instead for a tacky little white two-piece set. On May 25, 2025, Guilfoyle was tagged in a photo on Instagram showing her enjoying the Monaco Grand Prix on a picturesque balcony. Unfortunately, her 'fit was far less picturesque than the view.

By now, her strange sense of style has been well-established. Following the new U.S. ambassador to Greece's split from Donald Trump Jr., we were hoping she'd turn over a new leaf. In fact, given her exciting new role in the Trump administration, we were begging Guilfoyle to ditch her classic fashion and makeup mistakes in 2025. Unfortunately, our dreams of a chic new wardrobe have yet to come true.

Sadly, Trump insiders hinted that Guilfoyle hasn't been handling the split as well as it seems, and it's apparently showing in her fashion choices. Not only has she continued with her quintessential skimpy, body-hugging outfits, but the former attorney has also been wearing ensembles that are so fast fashion-looking, they actually feel like a new low. And, her Monaco Grand Prix look is the perfect example.