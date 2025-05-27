Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cheaply Made 'Fit At Monaco Grand Prix Looks Ripped From SHEIN
Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet is full of tacky little white dresses, but she's finally switching things up. This time around, the former Fox News host opted instead for a tacky little white two-piece set. On May 25, 2025, Guilfoyle was tagged in a photo on Instagram showing her enjoying the Monaco Grand Prix on a picturesque balcony. Unfortunately, her 'fit was far less picturesque than the view.
By now, her strange sense of style has been well-established. Following the new U.S. ambassador to Greece's split from Donald Trump Jr., we were hoping she'd turn over a new leaf. In fact, given her exciting new role in the Trump administration, we were begging Guilfoyle to ditch her classic fashion and makeup mistakes in 2025. Unfortunately, our dreams of a chic new wardrobe have yet to come true.
Sadly, Trump insiders hinted that Guilfoyle hasn't been handling the split as well as it seems, and it's apparently showing in her fashion choices. Not only has she continued with her quintessential skimpy, body-hugging outfits, but the former attorney has also been wearing ensembles that are so fast fashion-looking, they actually feel like a new low. And, her Monaco Grand Prix look is the perfect example.
Kimberly Guilfoyle can't break her bad fashion and beauty habits
Kimberly Guilfoyle went with an all-white, skin-bearing look for the big racing event. She wore a knee-length bodycon skirt with a super cropped, floral printed bustier, and a white blazer draped over her shoulders. The former Fox News host accessorized with a gold watch and some white heeled sandals. This skirt and top pairing looked exactly like something you'd snag on SHEIN, and it would have been much better suited for some kind of sorority event. Guilfoyle clearly tried to class the outfit up a bit with the blazer, but it just looked forced, and the shade of white clashed with the white of the outfit.
Regardless of whether she originally posted the photo, it's clear her face has been edited within an inch of its life. So, either the Trump staffer was able to get a little FaceTune time in before it went live, or other people are photoshopping pics of her before they post them. With the help of some editing magic of our own, The List removed Guilfoyle's tacky extensions, and her hair looked so healthy without them. We wish we could tackle this photo too. Ditching the heavy hair extensions, intense photoshopping, and SHEIN duds would make her look like a brand new woman. We're not getting our hopes up, though.