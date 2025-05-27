Trump's Bizarre 'Trophy Wife' Rant Has Everyone Side-Eyeing Him (& It's Dripping With Irony)

They say that "people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones," but Donald Trump has just metaphorically hurled a boulder out of The White House window. Trump is seemingly becoming less and less capable of giving a speech that doesn't devolve into some sort of weird, meandering tangent. In the most recent example of this, Trump ended up talking to a crowd about how getting a, as he put it, "trophy wife" (per X) won't make you happy. And, while he didn't seem to imply that he was speaking from experience, we all can infer he might have been.

Trump: He ended up getting a divorce. Found a new wife. Can you say a trophy wife? It didn't work out too well. That doesn't work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives. It doesn't work out. It made him happy for a little while at least. He found a new wife. He got... pic.twitter.com/i4ig0kpW9C — Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2025

On May 24, 2025, Trump gave a commencement speech to graduates at the United States Military Academy at West Point. During the speech, he got onto one of his signature tangents, telling a story of someone who ended up with a somewhat unhappy marriage. According to USA Today, the person Trump was discussing was William "Bill" J. Levitt, a well-known real estate developer from the 20th century.

"He ended up getting a divorce. Found a new wife," Trump explained in a speech clip shared to X. "Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife. It didn't work out too well. But it doesn't, that doesn't work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives — It doesn't work out. But, it made him happy for a little while, at least," Trump said. That sure sounds like a pretty familiar story, there, Donald.