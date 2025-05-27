Trump's Bizarre 'Trophy Wife' Rant Has Everyone Side-Eyeing Him (& It's Dripping With Irony)
They say that "people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones," but Donald Trump has just metaphorically hurled a boulder out of The White House window. Trump is seemingly becoming less and less capable of giving a speech that doesn't devolve into some sort of weird, meandering tangent. In the most recent example of this, Trump ended up talking to a crowd about how getting a, as he put it, "trophy wife" (per X) won't make you happy. And, while he didn't seem to imply that he was speaking from experience, we all can infer he might have been.
Trump: He ended up getting a divorce. Found a new wife. Can you say a trophy wife? It didn't work out too well. That doesn't work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives. It doesn't work out. It made him happy for a little while at least. He found a new wife. He got... pic.twitter.com/i4ig0kpW9C
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2025
On May 24, 2025, Trump gave a commencement speech to graduates at the United States Military Academy at West Point. During the speech, he got onto one of his signature tangents, telling a story of someone who ended up with a somewhat unhappy marriage. According to USA Today, the person Trump was discussing was William "Bill" J. Levitt, a well-known real estate developer from the 20th century.
"He ended up getting a divorce. Found a new wife," Trump explained in a speech clip shared to X. "Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife. It didn't work out too well. But it doesn't, that doesn't work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives — It doesn't work out. But, it made him happy for a little while, at least," Trump said. That sure sounds like a pretty familiar story, there, Donald.
Donald may have been making a joke about his marriage
Donald Trump was 52 years old when he met 28-year-old Melania Trump in 1998. With Melania being a model and Donald being a much older man known for bragging about his wealth, it's no surprise that many people consider Melania to be a trophy wife. In fact, this was his third marriage that looked that way. Donald was about 20 years older than his previous wife, Marla Maples. While he was only three years older than his first wife, Ivana Trump, she was also a model.
Beyond the age gap and who they were when they started dating, there are also glaring red flags that Donald and Melania stick to outdated gender roles at home, which further suggests that this is their dynamic. Donald was clearly trying to be a bit funny when he made the comments about trophy wives, but it was unclear whether he was making a subtle joke about his own situation. Over the years, we've seen Melania repeatedly snub Donald's PDA efforts, and it certainly doesn't help the divorce rumors. From the outside looking in, it seems that their marriage might be on the rocks, and it often looks like it's pulling teeth for Donald to get Melania to appear affectionate with him or even show up to events by his side. So, it's safe to say that from his experience, it really is true that marrying a so-called trophy wife isn't all it's cracked up to be.