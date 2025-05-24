Glaring Red Flags Donald & Melania Trump Stick To Outdated Gender Roles At Home

It's long been rumored that there's an icy distance in the marriage of Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Very rarely are they affectionate, so much so that any recent PDA between Donald and Melania seems to point towards covering up insecurities instead of expressing romance. Melania has repeatedly attempted to voice that she has her own independence within her marriage — perhaps to highlight that the purported distance between the couple is by design. However, it often comes across sounding like something else.

"It's a lot of responsibility for a woman to be married to a man like my husband," Melania said in an interview with since shuttered Parenting Magazine (via Bustle). Melania repeated this sentiment on ABC News with Barbara Walters, saying, "To be with a man as my husband ... you need to have a very independent life." While independence is often a healthy sign in most relationships, what's missing here is any acknowledgement of what Melania is doing to give Donald his space.

In a 2015 interview with People, Melania and Donald discussed the chaos his presidential campaign was wreaking on the family. "I just don't have the time ... to spend with my children and my wife," Donald admitted, before continuing, "But they get how important this is." His assertion that, as a man, his career and public persona should come first is steeped in antiquated gender structures, although it seems that Melania was more than happy to support Donald's endeavors. "My husband is traveling...Barron needs somebody as a parent, so I am with him all the time." This, once again, seems to suggest that Donald views child-rearing as women's work, and Melania has so far refused to disagree.