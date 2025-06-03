The Kelly Ripa Makeup Look That Made Her Fans Uncomfortable

Kelly Ripa doesn't mind making her fans squirm once in a while, like when she's making inappropriate confessions about her private life with Mark Consuelos, her husband and "Live With Kelly and Mark" co-host. Her candid personality is part of her onscreen charm. In addition, Ripa's game to try new makeup looks, even if it means risking a beauty fail. In 2025, for her big post-Oscars show, Ripa adopted a particularly transformative makeup look to become Glinda. However, Ripa wasn't aspiring to just any incarnation of the classic "Wizard of Oz" character: She wanted to look like Ariana Grande from "Wicked."

Ripa posted a video of the makeup process on her Instagram account, and the sped-up footage made it hard for viewers to absorb all the changes the makeup artist and hairstylist made to her appearance. "Girl you got me messed up," divulged one Instagram fan. "I was like 'isn't that Kelly? No wait it's Ariana,'" they explained, noting that they vacillated back and forth trying to figure out the answer. Another fan expressed a mix of emotions, admitting, "This is so disturbing and amazing. I'm so conflicted." They weren't the only ones. Other commenters' reactions ranged from frightened to delighted.

Kelly Ripa's fans weren't the only ones unnerved by her dramatic cosmetics. Her family members were also caught off guard. Over video calls, Consuelos and his and Ripa's daughter, Lola, couldn't tell that the TV host was pretending to be Grande at first and thought she was the real deal. In an interview with Variety, Ripa said it was only her voice that revealed her true identity: "Then I opened my mouth, and their entire energy shifted. They were back to treating me like me."