Why We're Worried About Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner's Relationship
After Donald Trump took office in 2017, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner became a political powerhouse couple. They were integral to the Trump administration and GOP superstars. Their marriage was picture-perfect, and they were always smiling and holding hands whenever snapped out and about. However, recently, there have been signs that something is rotten in the state of J-Vanka.
Constant press scrutiny will eventually take a toll on any couple, no matter who they are. Ivanka and Kushner were forced to live in a media fish bowl, with their every move and interaction documented and scrutinized. So, decamping to Florida, kicking back, and enjoying some R&R can only be a good thing. It certainly seemed to work for them as Ivanka and Kushner's marriage reportedly changed for the better after Donald left the White House.
These days, Ivanka and Kushner live an insanely lavish life, seemingly without a care in the world. They appear to be living the dream with three gorgeous kids, a fleet of luxury cars, and a sprawling mansion that looks onto a sandy beach and crystal blue sea. However, Ivanka and Kushner's quiet new life may not be quite as idyllic as it appears. Scratch beneath the surface of the perfect veneer, and red flags emerge, indicating there could be trouble ahead for Ivanka and Kushner's relationship.
Ivanka and Jared have been uncharacteristically quiet
After living constantly under the media spotlight during the Trump administration, it's little surprise that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner wanted to take a breather from the cameras and disappear for a while. Florida certainly provides them ample opportunity for peace and quiet, if not total anonymity. Still, it's strange that they're still flying under the radar four years later.
Before Donald Trump started his political career in earnest, Ivanka and Kushner were a press fixture. They regularly appeared in the New York Post and other tabloids and were photographed on loving nights out in the city or on vacay. However, there isn't a peep from them these days, and they're rarely if ever, sighted out and about together. When Donald ran for president again in 2024, Ivanka and Kushner were noticeably absent from the campaign trail, just popping up briefly on the last night of the 2024 RNC in July and, of course, for Donald's big victory speech.
Their time in the White House left a sour taste, and they were keen to distance themselves from Donald. Ivanka announced she had no plans to return to politics and would instead focus on her family. However, the total media blackout and lack of public sightings indicate something else at play. To go from a very public, happy, smiley couple out on dates to radio silence is a definite relationship red flag.
Ivanka and Jared have become social pariahs
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner packed up and headed to Florida after leaving Washington in 2021. However, if they hoped to slip straight back into their old lives again, they were sorely mistaken. During Donald Trump's controversial and combative four years in office, his daughter and son-in-law went from Manhattan socialites to social pariahs.
They were deluged with hate from outsiders and ditched by their circle of pals, leaving them feeling abandoned and blue. "Ivanka hated all the criticism and the threats and was unhappy about how a lot of their friends turned their back on them," a source told the New York Post in November 2022.
A lack of socializing and supportive relationships can negatively impact a couple's future happiness. "Having friends outside of your marital relationship can play a significant role in making you a better partner," marriage and family therapist Chris Massman explains on his website. "Interacting with friends can help you develop social skills, empathy, and understanding, which are vital in a marital relationship." Well, one thing's for sure: It's highly doubtful that Ivanka and Kushner will find much empathy and understanding from any of their family members.
Ivanka and Jared have been shunned by neighbors
If Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner hoped to make their social life great again after moving to an oceanfront rental in Miami's Surfside, they were in for a disappointment. Sadly for J-Vanka, despite the small town's mayor being a Donald Trump fan, its residents were far from thrilled about their arrival. And, it became pretty clear pretty quickly that no new friendships would be forged.
One local told the Washingtonian she had to reprimand Ivanka for walking her dog on the beach despite a sign prohibiting it. "She seems to be about . . . 'I live in this little cocoon where the rules don't apply to me'. . . in her own little world," they said, recounting another encounter where Kushner, who she nicknamed "Slenderman" had to dive into the ocean to rescue his son. Still, at least Ivanka was in for plenty of compliments, albeit backhanded. "She's had a lot of work done, and it's good plastic. It's Miami, and there's a lot of bad plastic here. She has good plastic," the local sniped.
After exiting Washington, Ivanka and Jared bought a $30 million 1.8-acre plot of land on Indian Creek Village from Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias. Then, they spent the next two years building their dream dwelling. They finally moved there in December 2022, and hopefully, their "Billionaire Bunker" neighbors will be more welcoming. We're worried about Ivanka and Kushner's relationship if they can't make some friends.
Ivanka and Jared are battling never-ending trials and tribulations
Being a Trump comes with privileges and problems. On the one hand, there's nepotism, bundles of cash, and privilege. On the other, there's having Donald Trump as your father. The latter invariably involves a whole heap of headaches and a constant stream of lawsuits and litigations. Still, they're not the only billionaire dynasty with a fleet of top-notch attorneys on speed dial. The Kushners may not be on level-pegging with the Trumps, but they're definitely no strangers to the inside of a courtroom.
So, it's inevitable that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have more than the average couple's legal quagmires to navigate together. Something that would place a strain on any relationship, no matter how high the bank balance. Ivanka's done her darndest to avoid the courtroom stink permeating her dad's ill-fitting Brioni suits. She's stayed schtum on Donald's many courtroom dramas and was MIA during his hush-money trial. Still, no matter how hard she tries, she'll never be able to entirely avoid the many Trump trials and tribulations.
Then there's Kushner, who's been accused of lobbying violations and corruption. His private equity firm, Affinity Partners, came under investigation in 2024 for problematic Saudi investment deals and suspicion that foreign entities funneled money into the business in return for political influence.
Ivanka and Jared are reportedly plotting a political comeback
When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner left the White House in January 2021, they vowed never to return. The couple settled in Florida to live it large, albeit under the radar, and enjoy quality family time. "[Ivanka] is very happy, living her best life," a source told People in March 2024. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror, and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care. She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved."
Well, if there is one thing everybody should know by now, it's never rule out a big Trump comeback. And, according to reports, that's precisely what Ivanka and Kushner are plotting. Kushner is already hard at it, wheeling and dealing, pulling strings, and acting as a Trump transition team whisperer. He's also expected to play a significant role in Donald's Middle Eastern dealings and policy-making — albeit in a non-official capacity, which means Ka-Ching! without any pesky conflict of interest investigations.
Meanwhile, Ivanka's been singing from a different Trump bible hymn book. During an appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast in July 2024, she waxed lyrical about her Washington days. Ivanka said working in the White House was "the most extraordinary growth experience of my life." Then, she trotted out with all of her political resumé best bits, such as how she worked tirelessly to get child tax credits doubled.