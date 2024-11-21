Why We're Worried About Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner's Relationship

After Donald Trump took office in 2017, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner became a political powerhouse couple. They were integral to the Trump administration and GOP superstars. Their marriage was picture-perfect, and they were always smiling and holding hands whenever snapped out and about. However, recently, there have been signs that something is rotten in the state of J-Vanka.

Advertisement

Constant press scrutiny will eventually take a toll on any couple, no matter who they are. Ivanka and Kushner were forced to live in a media fish bowl, with their every move and interaction documented and scrutinized. So, decamping to Florida, kicking back, and enjoying some R&R can only be a good thing. It certainly seemed to work for them as Ivanka and Kushner's marriage reportedly changed for the better after Donald left the White House.

These days, Ivanka and Kushner live an insanely lavish life, seemingly without a care in the world. They appear to be living the dream with three gorgeous kids, a fleet of luxury cars, and a sprawling mansion that looks onto a sandy beach and crystal blue sea. However, Ivanka and Kushner's quiet new life may not be quite as idyllic as it appears. Scratch beneath the surface of the perfect veneer, and red flags emerge, indicating there could be trouble ahead for Ivanka and Kushner's relationship.

Advertisement