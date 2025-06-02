Meghan Markle Might Be The One Celeb Anna Wintour Hates More Than Melania Trump
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Meghan Markle's demanding personality has gotten her in a lot of trouble. Her ex-staffers were allegedly dragged through emotional turmoil while working for her, and the Duchess of Sussex has made enemies out of celebrities and even the media. It's been reported that Anna Wintour, the paramount Vogue editor-in-chief, was so aggravated by Markle's behavior that she prohibited the royal from gracing the cover of her magazine.
Markle was supposed to be the face of British Vogue's September 2022 issue, but according to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, her team was so high-maintenance while working with former editor Edward Enninful that when Wintour got wind of the situation, she pulled the plug on the Markle feature. "Anna was p***** off. Anna was like frustrated with all the micromanaging, and just was like, 'All right. That's it. She can't have the cover and we're not doing the story,'" the insider claimed, adding that Markle's "level of desire for detail and control on the media is almost like Beyoncé level ... but she's not Beyoncé." Suffice it to say that Markle has as much chances of being on the cover of Vogue as Melania Trump — and let's just say, the rivalry between the first lady and the magazine is nearly set in stone.
Anna Wintour's rivalry with Melania Trump
Anna Wintour continues to be overtly shady to Melania Trump. The fashionable dame has never hidden her political affiliation with the Democratic Party and even made a poignant political statement when she showcased black dandyism at the 2025 Met Gala — an event that Wintour banned Melania Trump's husband, President Donald Trump, from attending. She cemented her position in an episode of "The Economist Asks" podcast. When asked about Melania's taste in fashion, the Vogue editor diverted the question and said (via Uinterview): "Well, I think first lady Michelle Obama really was so incredible in every decision she made about fashion." When host Anne McElvoy tried to turn the conversation back to Melania, Wintour reiterated: "To me, [Obama] is the example that I admire."
Melania has reciprocated the hostility. A 2022 book, "Anna: The Biography," chronicled the time Wintour showed up at Trump Tower in 2016, without Melania's knowledge. The book's author, Amy Odell, detailed how the former model was "so offended" that she wasn't informed of the visit that she "didn't even say hello" to Wintour, per Business Insider. Melania was seemingly annoyed that Wintour spoke to Ivanka Trump about her visit to Trump Tower, seeing as the first lady was a frequent guest at Wintour's functions. The book added: "Melania didn't understand that she had been invited to Anna's events not because she was a friend, but simply because she had appeared on the February 2005 cover of Vogue."