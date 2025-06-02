Meghan Markle Might Be The One Celeb Anna Wintour Hates More Than Melania Trump

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meghan Markle's demanding personality has gotten her in a lot of trouble. Her ex-staffers were allegedly dragged through emotional turmoil while working for her, and the Duchess of Sussex has made enemies out of celebrities and even the media. It's been reported that Anna Wintour, the paramount Vogue editor-in-chief, was so aggravated by Markle's behavior that she prohibited the royal from gracing the cover of her magazine.

Markle was supposed to be the face of British Vogue's September 2022 issue, but according to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, her team was so high-maintenance while working with former editor Edward Enninful that when Wintour got wind of the situation, she pulled the plug on the Markle feature. "Anna was p***** off. Anna was like frustrated with all the micromanaging, and just was like, 'All right. That's it. She can't have the cover and we're not doing the story,'" the insider claimed, adding that Markle's "level of desire for detail and control on the media is almost like Beyoncé level ... but she's not Beyoncé." Suffice it to say that Markle has as much chances of being on the cover of Vogue as Melania Trump — and let's just say, the rivalry between the first lady and the magazine is nearly set in stone.