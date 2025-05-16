Karoline Leavitt Outdoes Her Old-Lady Style In Blouse Straight From The Golden Girls Set
There's no denying that President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt's sense of style was totally ruined by her MAGA makeover. The 27-year-old Leavitt has an unfortunate tendency to dress way older than she is, whether it be when she gave middle-aged coastal mom vibes in a military selfie, or the time the press secretary channeled Usha Vance in grandma loafers. While we know Leavitt is into older men, so much so that she entered an age gap marriage with one, she is also seemingly trying to age herself up with her wardrobe choices.
Leavitt posted multiple photos on her Instagram story while visiting the United Arab Emirates with President Trump and his administration on May 16, 2025. One picture showed the press secretary sitting alongside White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. "Last stop in UAE with @thestevencheung," she wrote. Perhaps the greater focus of the moment was Leavitt's old-timey blouse, which looks as though it were stolen straight out of "The Golden Girls'" wardrobe closet. Though she could be commended for staying true to herself and her fashion preferences, the collared, floral shirt looks more like a getup a grandmother would throw on for her grandchild's baptism, rather than what a young White House official would wear to meet foreign leaders.
Her fashion sense is growing older
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt once dressed like her Gen Z peers, rather than an Estelle Getty wannabe. Early fashion examples available on her Instagram, including one 2018 photo, displayed her rocking a simple, youthful style consisting of a T-shirt and ripped jeans. Even her more professional looks, like the hot pink dress and ascot she wore in an Instagram post from August 2020, felt more youthful than her current attire thanks to its Barbiecore vibe.
Nowadays, Leavitt seemingly prefers sporting outfits that would more likely appeal to Baby Boomers, or even earlier generations. An Instagram post from March 2025 showed her wrapped in a button-up sweater with white borders, as if she were dressed for a cozy knitting day at her retirement home. She also tapped into a pilgrim or Wednesday Addams-style aesthetic with the white collared shirt and black dress jacket she had on in an Instagram post in April 2023. Though the general public might not always appreciate Leavitt for breaking generational barriers with her old-fashioned style, perhaps, one day, President Donald Trump or another high-ranking MAGA official will take notice of her geriatric wardrobe and thank her for being a friend.