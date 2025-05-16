Karoline Leavitt Outdoes Her Old-Lady Style In Blouse Straight From The Golden Girls Set

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt once dressed like her Gen Z peers, rather than an Estelle Getty wannabe. Early fashion examples available on her Instagram, including one 2018 photo, displayed her rocking a simple, youthful style consisting of a T-shirt and ripped jeans. Even her more professional looks, like the hot pink dress and ascot she wore in an Instagram post from August 2020, felt more youthful than her current attire thanks to its Barbiecore vibe.

Nowadays, Leavitt seemingly prefers sporting outfits that would more likely appeal to Baby Boomers, or even earlier generations. An Instagram post from March 2025 showed her wrapped in a button-up sweater with white borders, as if she were dressed for a cozy knitting day at her retirement home. She also tapped into a pilgrim or Wednesday Addams-style aesthetic with the white collared shirt and black dress jacket she had on in an Instagram post in April 2023. Though the general public might not always appreciate Leavitt for breaking generational barriers with her old-fashioned style, perhaps, one day, President Donald Trump or another high-ranking MAGA official will take notice of her geriatric wardrobe and thank her for being a friend.