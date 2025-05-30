Trump's Ego Takes Center Stage At Elon Musk's Farewell Press Conference (Are We Surprised?)

We've seen Donald Trump put himself front and center in situations that aren't really about him, like when Trump shared an AI photo of himself as pope shortly after Pope Francis died, or when Trump used his commencement speech at the University of Alabama to brag about being president. Therefore, during his press conference on May 30 with Elon Musk, which was ostensibly to commemorate Musk's last day as a special government employee, it wasn't a shock to see that he started it off by making it all about him. As Musk stood next to him (sporting a black eye), Trump shared a CNBC report by Rick Santelli about personal income being up 8/10 of a percent, which was higher than anticipated.

Santelli also noted how much it seemed like "this administration is criticized for just about everything under the sun," and that Trump deserved more credit for positive things, via The White House. Trump literally had someone place a laptop on his desk to play the clip for the assembled reporters, and he nodded along with the parts he agreed with as he appeared to frame himself as a victim of unwarranted criticism.

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said about the start of the press conference, "Trump is like your senile grandpa who wants to show you propaganda videos." Another commented, "What a bizarre display. Trump is a narcissist to the fullest extent."