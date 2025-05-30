Elon Musk's Black Eye At Trump Presser Has Everyone Wondering Who Finally Socked Him

If you had Elon Musk showing up in the Oval Office with a black eye on your 2025 bingo card, then you can cross it off. In a press conference with Donald Trump that may have marked the end of the bromance between Musk and the president, Musk appeared unexpectedly with a black eye. Given Musk's behavior as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during which time he aggressively fired government employees and cut funding for government programs (Musk literally wielded a chainsaw on stage at CPAC to celebrate firing people), it's not entirely surprising that there would be someone angry enough to hit him. Please note, we are in no way promoting or tolerant of the use of violence.

It turns out that it was one of Musk's many kids who gave him the injury. When asked about the black eye at the press conference, he said it was his five-year-old son who did it and that it had happened while they were playing. "I said, 'Go ahead, punch me in the face.' And he did it," per USA Today.

Predictably, social media had a field day. Plenty of people didn't believe it happened the way Musk said it did, and there were plenty of theories as to what really did happen. "MAGA folks claiming it's from 'fighting the deep state' when really it's probably from walking into a door while tweeting about pronouns at 3 AM," one person wrote. Other people had jokes. "Maybe Elon's son popped his dad because of the name his dad gave him," another person quipped. Musk does have a habit of naming his kids seemingly bizarre names; his son's name is X Æ A-12 Musk.