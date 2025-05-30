Elon Musk's Black Eye At Trump Presser Has Everyone Wondering Who Finally Socked Him
If you had Elon Musk showing up in the Oval Office with a black eye on your 2025 bingo card, then you can cross it off. In a press conference with Donald Trump that may have marked the end of the bromance between Musk and the president, Musk appeared unexpectedly with a black eye. Given Musk's behavior as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during which time he aggressively fired government employees and cut funding for government programs (Musk literally wielded a chainsaw on stage at CPAC to celebrate firing people), it's not entirely surprising that there would be someone angry enough to hit him. Please note, we are in no way promoting or tolerant of the use of violence.
It turns out that it was one of Musk's many kids who gave him the injury. When asked about the black eye at the press conference, he said it was his five-year-old son who did it and that it had happened while they were playing. "I said, 'Go ahead, punch me in the face.' And he did it," per USA Today.
Predictably, social media had a field day. Plenty of people didn't believe it happened the way Musk said it did, and there were plenty of theories as to what really did happen. "MAGA folks claiming it's from 'fighting the deep state' when really it's probably from walking into a door while tweeting about pronouns at 3 AM," one person wrote. Other people had jokes. "Maybe Elon's son popped his dad because of the name his dad gave him," another person quipped. Musk does have a habit of naming his kids seemingly bizarre names; his son's name is X Æ A-12 Musk.
Elon Musk is facing problems beyond a black eye from his son
The White House press conference was Elon Musk's first public appearance after a bombshell article from The New York Times that reported that Musk was a frequent drug user, particularly of ketamine to the point that it was affecting his bladder. When asked about the reporting, Musk denied it.
Musk, who spent millions to help Donald Trump get elected, was in government as a special employee, so this is always about the time that he would have been stepping back. He will apparently still be an advisor to Trump moving forward. The effectiveness of DOGE has been called into question with the money that it has purported to save under scrutiny.
Musk's time in government has come at a cost to his companies as well as his reputation. Celebs and others have sold their Teslas in order to stick it to Musk and Trump, and the stock for the electric car company that Musk heads has dropped dramatically despite Trump going all in on Tesla with social media tirades. In recent days, Musk has lamented that the DOGE cuts aren't in the spending bill that passed the House and which Trump refers to as his "big, beautiful bill," per BBC News. He'd also said that DOGE had been unfairly getting the blame for things happening in the government. With that kind of criticism, even if Musk wasn't already scheduled to leave the government, we have a feeling he'd be on the way out.