Lauren Boebert Looks Like She Lost A Fight With A Curling Iron In Sloppy Haired Snap
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is often recognized for her sloppy looks, whether they originated from her wrinkly party girl outfits or her frequent makeup fails. Her well-groomed hair is often too perfect, by comparison, and some have questioned if it is even real. Though Boebert's fake-looking layered locks have had some spectators questioning if she sports a wig, one egregious hair failure proves she has a natural mane, albeit in an unflattering fashion.
Boebert presumably thought she was trolling her leftist enemies posing with an unsubtle, unoriginal graphic mug that read "liberal tears" in a December 20, 2021 X post. Several social media users called her out for her childish, divisive behavior. "She thinks this is cute," one X user wrote. "All it does is make her look like the middle school bully she is. No serious congressperson would EVER act the way she does."
As if her juvenile stunt wasn't enough to lower the public's opinion of her, Boebert further warranted judgment for her frayed, disheveled hairdo, which looked as though she'd either just rolled out of bed that morning and put no further effort into styling it, or as if she had a dire curling incident. One half of the politician's hair puffed out from the side of her head, as if she'd quit without really trying to curl or even it out, or completely neglected to tame that portion of her bedhead. Though the left side of her head looked like it had received more attention, her hair's wild frizz showed she needed a refresher course on wielding a curling iron.
Her photo may have caused liberal tears of joy
While Lauren Boebert's "liberal tears" drinkware didn't seem to incite much sobbing on social media, some users might have cried with laughter after witnessing her wild hairdo. Her December 2021 photo not only brought out her hairstyling imperfections but also exposed her potential cosmetic adjustments.
Some X users were amused by Boebert's exaggerated, off-kilter features, which seemingly confirmed those plastic surgery rumors. Social media sleuths especially caught on to her crooked lips and uneven jawline, which they believed signaled cosmetic treatments. Some cautioned her to shop for a new doctor if she ever decides to go under the knife again. "Fire your plastic surgeon," one X user wrote.
We think she'd be better off putting forth the effort and resources toward seeking out a new hairstylist to avoid another hair blunder, rather than add to her facial alterations and create another situation for her critics to ridicule.