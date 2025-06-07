Ivanka Took 'Old Money' A Little Too Literally With This Dated Fashion Moment

Ivanka Trump's style often makes her stand out in a crowd, typically because she's usually one of the best-dressed people in any given situation. However, that wasn't the case during a gathering with her friends. Ivanka shared a photo of herself surrounded by her pals as they posed together at a restaurant on her Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Happy belated birthday dear @flaviettak!" While she indeed stood out, this time around it was because the first daughter was upstaged fashion-wise by everybody else at the table.

Ivanka was giving total grandma chic in a sleeveless lavender top with dark buttons. The dated top was the kind of thing we wouldn't be surprised to see on Karoline Leavitt, who has sported plenty of outdated looks during her tenure as White House press secretary, but it's rare for Ivanka, whose chic taste in clothing has even drawn favorable comparisons to Kate Middleton. Unfortunately, this wasn't the only time Ivanka's fashion sense failed her since her father was elected president for the second time in November 2024.

Just days before New Year 2025, Ivanka made a major style blunder when she went for a cowboy chic look for a date night with her husband, Jared Kushner. The mother-of-three sported a long, brown suede dress, matching knee-high leather boots, a tan jacket, and a wide silver-and-turquoise belt while attending a holiday bash thrown by Jeff Bezos in Aspen, Colorado. We're not sure what the dress code was for the party, but considering Kushner wore a blue button-down shirt, white T-shirt, black pants, and matching dress shoes, we can assume guests weren't required to dress like wealthy ranch owners.