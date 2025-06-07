Celebs Who Clearly Can't Stand Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton was never the same after marrying William, Prince of Wales. In addition to bidding farewell to her normal life and its associated privacy, the Princess of Wales also had to come to terms with the fact that people would suddenly be criticizing her every move. Although Kate undoubtedly mentally prepared herself for those struggles during her long courtship with her now-husband Prince William, there's no way she could have anticipated that her prolonged absence from the public eye in 2024 would give rise to some bizarre conspiracy theories.
The media frenzy surrounding the beloved royal even piqued the interest of celebrities, many of whom poked fun at Kate. However, once the world learned that the Princess of Wales had taken a leave of absence to get cancer treatment, several A-listers publicly apologized for their remarks. In typical fashion, Megyn Kelly decided to go down a different route. During an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the controversial talk show host stated that she stood by her decision to talk about Kate's absence because she's a well-known public figure.
"[Kate] could have remained a commoner like she was," Kelly proclaimed. "It comes with the territory. I'm sorry. I know you want to keep whatever happened to you private. That ship sailed when you joined this wacky family, and now people are interested in you, for better or for worse." The former Fox News host also asserted that the intense speculation could have been avoided if she were more forthcoming about the reason for her absence. While those comments were undoubtedly harsh, several other stars have arguably been even more critical.
Morrissey slammed Kate Middleton for an odd reason
Morrissey, the infamously outspoken former front-man of The Smiths, has long made it abundantly clear that he has no love for the monarchy. During an appearance on the New Zealand talk show "Nightline," the iconic singer shared his dislike for Kate Middleton by blaming the Princess of Wales for something that was completely out of her control. While Kate was admitted to King Edward Hospital in 2012 for extreme morning sickness, the hosts of the Australian radio show "Hot30 Countdown" pretended to be Queen Elizabeth II calling to inquire about her health, and they managed to get an answer out of a healthcare worker. Shortly afterward, Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who patched the call through, died by suicide, and Morrissey believed that Kate ought to carry the burden for the tragedy.
As The Independent noted, he slammed the beloved royal, raging, "She feels no shame about the death of this woman; she's saying nothing about the death of this poor woman." The opinionated singer continued, "The arrogance of the British royals is staggering, absolutely staggering. And why it's allowed to be I really don't know." Further, the "How Soon is Now" hitmaker also posited that Clarence House created a stressful situation for Saldanha for believing the prank call and drove her to suicide.
Morrissey also felt that Kate's illness was vague and exaggerated. While ranting about the royal family in a 2012 interview with the Herald Sun, he didn't hesitate to slam the Princess of Wales for enjoying the "shockingly cruel foie gras," (via HuffPost). Morrissey's band also wore shirts that read "We Hate William & Kate" and featured a photo of the royal couple.
Katie Couric and Kelly Osbourne's remarks about Kate Middleton gave off mean-girl energy
During a 2012 Q&A session, Katie Couric shared that she would love to sit down for a chat with Kate Middleton because the legendary journalist admired how the Princess of Wales carried herself amid constant public scrutiny. However, she followed that up with a rather left-field remark: "I think she needs to eat more because she's so thin," (via HuffPost). Although commenting on another woman's body would have given off mean-girl energy under any circumstance, it was particularly cruel at the time since rumors about the beloved royal having an eating disorder were rampant.
Additionally, Kate already had to deal with several media outlets making all sorts of offensive remarks about her. And, to make matters worse, Couric had landed an incredibly rare joint interview with William, Prince of Wales and his younger brother Prince Harry just a few months prior. However, the TV personality wasn't the only one who gave off mean girl energy while discussing Kate. During a 2011 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," Kelly Osbourne also made a weird remark about the Princess of Wales.
While discussing how she donned a previously-worn outfit to Zara Tindall's wedding, the reality star professed that although Kate was widely considered "thrifty" for the choice, she wouldn't have repeated a single outfit if she were in her shoes (via the New York Post). "If I am going to be the future bloody Queen of England, I'm gonna wear that dress once because I'm giving up the rest of my life, all of my privacy, at least I can get a new dress every day," the former "Fashion Police" co-host reasoned.
Vivienne Westwood wasn't a fan of Kate Middleton's style
While Kelly Osbourne took issue with Kate Middleton recycling her old outfits, Vivienne Westwood was on the other end of the spectrum. While speaking to reporters at the London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 presentation, the iconic fashion designer confessed that she wished the beloved royal would become a more frequent outfit-repeater since it was "very good for the environment and it would send out a very nice message," (via Us Weekly). Further, wearing old outfits that flattered her would also save the princess the time and effort involved in finding something that looked equally good. The fashion icon also noted that there was no reason for Kate to change outfits twice a day either.
However, Kate Middleton has repeated a gorgeous royal look several times, and her efforts haven't gone unnoticed by Westwood. While speaking to Yahoo! Style in 2015, the designer confirmed that she was glad the Princess of Wales had taken heed of her advice. Still, she couldn't help but criticize some of Kate Middleton's worst makeup fails of all time, warning, "The line around her eyes makes her look hard, and harsh, and older."
Additionally, it didn't seem like Westwood was all that impressed by Kate Middleton's stunning hair transformation over the years because she reckoned the royal could stand to experiment more. During a 2011 interview with the Sunday Times, Westwood urged Kate to either forgo the eyeliner altogether or to make it smudgy. She also believed that the Princess of Wales could benefit from embracing her royal status instead of sticking to a simpler public image.
Meghan Markle reportedly isn't too fond of her sister-in-law
In Omid Scobie's explosive tell-all book "Endgame," he wrote that Meghan Markle initially wanted to form a strong bond with Kate Middleton over their shared experiences as women who weren't born into the royal family but still had to endure the ensuing media attention. However, the Princess of Wales kept her sister-in-law at arm's length — apparently because she disliked her from the outset. As an insider disclosed, "[Kate] spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her."
However, in fellow royal expert Tom Bower's book "The House of Beckham," he claimed that the dislike was mutual. Bower revealed that Meghan had high hopes for her place in the monarchy after receiving a warm welcome from the public during her first royal tour to Australia, but she was disheartened to learn that she would never reach her dream status because Kate would always be above her due to the rules of the royal hierarchy. There has also been a long-standing rumor that Meghan reduced her sister-in-law to tears over a petty spat regarding her bridesmaids' dresses.
During her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, alongside husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex clarified that Kate was the one who had made her cry, later sincerely apologizing for it. Royal expert Katie Nicholl subsequently informed OK! magazine that the Princess of Wales was displeased by Meghan's decision to discuss the incident publicly, disclosing, "Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that."
Some royals are reportedly envious of Kate Middleton's popularity
While Kate Middleton is close to several royals, she reportedly keeps a few others at arm's length. Based on a 2016 Daily Mail article, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie fall into the second category. For instance, although the two sisters got all dolled up for a tea party at Buckingham Palace, the Waleses still completely overshadowed them. According to one party attendee, while Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales made awkward conversation with loads of people who were excited to see them, Eugenie and Beatrice were left to their own devices.
The insider argued that things would have panned out far better if Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson's daughters had instead been asked to attend another scheduled party where they could have shone without Kate's presence. "Few egos are small enough to cope with this kind of thing," the source explained of Eugenie and Beatrice. The discord between the trio was evident in an awkward photo that showed the sisters walking behind Kate with rather pinched expressions. Needless to say, Kate's relationship with Beatrice And Eugenie has been full of ups and downs.
And the same can be said of Kate and Camilla Parker Bowles' relationship too. According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen's book "Game of Crowns," Queen Camilla was initially jealous of how a commoner like Kate had eclipsed her popularity. While speaking to the Daily Beast, Andersen shared that she had even convinced William to break up with Kate in 2007 because the future queen consort thought her regular upbringing was unsuitable for the royal family.