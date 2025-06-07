Celebs Who Clearly Can't Stand Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kate Middleton was never the same after marrying William, Prince of Wales. In addition to bidding farewell to her normal life and its associated privacy, the Princess of Wales also had to come to terms with the fact that people would suddenly be criticizing her every move. Although Kate undoubtedly mentally prepared herself for those struggles during her long courtship with her now-husband Prince William, there's no way she could have anticipated that her prolonged absence from the public eye in 2024 would give rise to some bizarre conspiracy theories.

The media frenzy surrounding the beloved royal even piqued the interest of celebrities, many of whom poked fun at Kate. However, once the world learned that the Princess of Wales had taken a leave of absence to get cancer treatment, several A-listers publicly apologized for their remarks. In typical fashion, Megyn Kelly decided to go down a different route. During an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the controversial talk show host stated that she stood by her decision to talk about Kate's absence because she's a well-known public figure.

"[Kate] could have remained a commoner like she was," Kelly proclaimed. "It comes with the territory. I'm sorry. I know you want to keep whatever happened to you private. That ship sailed when you joined this wacky family, and now people are interested in you, for better or for worse." The former Fox News host also asserted that the intense speculation could have been avoided if she were more forthcoming about the reason for her absence. While those comments were undoubtedly harsh, several other stars have arguably been even more critical.