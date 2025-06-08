Karoline Leavitt's Makeup-Free Outing Was Overshadowed By Her Aged-Up Plus One
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's bad makeup skills have gotten the public's attention on several occasions, albeit for all the wrong reasons. Regardless if she's wearing any cosmetics or not, Leavitt is bound not to be the most distracting face in a room whenever her husband is with her.
Leavitt shared some moments from her family's Palm Beach trip in a May 4, 2025 Instagram post. "Weekends in Palm Beach," she wrote in the post's caption. The press secretary was noticeably without makeup in the second photo, which revealed her flushed complexion and thin eyebrows. Though her uncharacteristically natural look warranted a quick glance, she wasn't the most distracting individual on the scene. Her husband, Nicholas Riccio, stood next to her like he was a proud grandpa posing with his daughter and grandson, rather than a happy spouse vacationing with his wife and son. Some Instagram commenters thought the same, and poked fun at their visible age difference. "Your son's grandpa looks so happy," one Instagram user wrote to Leavitt. Riccio's wrinkly features and sagging neck skin reminded us that he is closer in age to Leavitt's parents than he is to his loving spouse. Unfortunately for him, Leavitt wasn't wearing any of her usual early bird dinner outfits, and thus made their large age contrast all the more obvious.
Their age gap is obvious
President Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is consistently recognized for becoming the youngest person in U.S. history to ever assume her role. But, just as her husband overshadowed her makeup free moment in May 2025, Leavitt's history-making career is also sometimes pushed aside by the fact that she's in an age gap relationship with Nicholas Riccio. The couple is 32 years apart; Leavitt was 27, as of May 2025, while Riccio was 59. Without knowing the exact difference between them, spectators still may get an idea of it just by seeing pictures of them together.
Though photos together are suspiciously few and far in between on her social media, Leavitt's other public snapshots with her husband unquestionably illustrate their generational difference. An August 25, 2024 Instagram post gave an up close look at her family huddled together, and thus exposed Riccio's aged complexion. Even in their wedding photos, which Leavitt posted on Instagram on March 16, 2025, Riccio looked more like a proud father walking his grownup daughter down the aisle, rather than a happy husband holding his wife's hand. Regardless if they've seen them together or simply went off of their age, some social media users were put off by their relationship. "When Karoline Leavitt was born, her husband was 33 years old," one X user wrote. "Yuck."