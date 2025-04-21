Trump's Grandchildren All Share This Healthy Habit (Take A Hint, Grandpa)
The 47th president has many personal priorities, but staying fit and healthy isn't one of them. Despite boasting about the results of his annual physical, Donald Trump's love affair with fast food is legendary (he'd probably have McDonald's burgers catered to the White House every day if he could). And while the former "Apprentice" host loves his weekend golf outings, the sport isn't exactly what you'd call a great cardio workout. Plus, he uses a cart to travel between holes, which significantly lowers the step count. Donald's five adult children, on the other hand, are all passionate about staying in shape, and their social media accounts often feature photos of ski trips, gym sessions, snorkeling excursions, and other impressively active hobbies.
That dedication has also been passed along to Trump's 10 grandchildren; Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump all make sure their kids regularly participate in sports teams and family outdoor adventures. Youngest daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos are expecting the newest Trump grandchild, a boy, in May 2025 (Donald famously spoiled Tiffany's baby announcement by mentioning it casually during a 2024 campaign speech, but thankfully that didn't ruin her joy in becoming a first-time mom).
Perhaps young Mr. Boulos will grow up to be a golf expert like cousin Kai Trump or a skilled martial artist like Arabella and Theo Kushner, or maybe he'll take up a totally different sport, such as hockey or pickleball. Whatever the outcome, rest assured that all the Trump grandkids are in no imminent danger of becoming couch potatoes or Big Mac fiends.
The oldest Trump grandkid is already an accomplished golfer
Appropriately, Donald Trump's eldest grandchild is leading the pack in exercise excellence. Kai Trump has taken to the sport the president always wanted Barron to play: golf. As the first of Donald Trump Jr.'s children, she had easy access to her grandpa's premium courses from the time she could hold a club. Kai spends many of her non-school hours either training with her coach at the gym, or out on the links, perfecting her stroke and occasionally taking part in friendly matches. The high school senior has already been accepted at the University of Miami on a golf scholarship (her Insta profile says "@canesgolf '30"), and Kai's ultimate goal is to go pro.
Skiing is another activity close to her heart, and she enjoys annual outings to Aspen with her uncle, Eric Trump, and his family. A video she posted on Instagram in early April 2025 shows that the super active teen is just as at home on the slopes as she is on the green. And when Kai isn't playing sports, she's watching them. Kai and her bestie Emma watched UConn beat UCLA at the Final Four 2025 women's basketball showdown, and days later, Kai and two of her brothers, Donnie and Tristan Trump, accompanied their grandfather to UFC 314, which she declared "a blast" on Instagram.
Kai Trump's younger siblings are athletic too
Kai Trump isn't the only member of her family who's always on the go. Her four siblings — Donald Trump III, Tristan Trump, Spencer Trump, and Chloe Trump — are no slouches in the athletic department themselves. Like their big sister, they all enjoy a good game of golf, with Chloe in particular already exhibiting some serious skills. Proud dad Donald Trump Jr. often takes the kids on deep-sea fishing excursions (it takes some muscle power to land a big catch!), and he and his sons go on hunting trips several times a year in scenic locations such as North Carolina and South Dakota.
The photos above are all part of an album taken during spring break in March 2025, when the family (sans Kai, sadly) vacationed at the Trump International Golf Club resort. They enjoyed golfing, tennis, swimming, and playing at a trampoline park, while Chloe also did some surfside horseback riding. However, what was especially notable about this particular trip wasn't the activities themselves, but the additional company. Bettina Anderson, Don Jr.'s considerably younger new girlfriend, was there too, "in paradise with my favorite people," as she gushed on Instagram. If she loves sports as much as her boyfriend and his kids do, the couple might actually make it to the altar.
Ivanka Trump's kids love to horse around (among other sports)
After four grueling years in Washington, D.C., Ivanka Trump made it clear that she wouldn't be rejoining her father's administration when he was re-elected. Her priority, she said, was to be present for her family, and the former senior presidential aide has more than lived up to her word. Ivanka attended the president's party nomination and his inauguration ceremony, but apart from those exceptions, she has remained in Florida with husband Jared Kushner and their three children.
When not in school, Arabella, Joseph, and Theo Kushner can be found engaging in one of their many favorite sporting activities. Arabella is an avid horseback rider; Theo plays touch football, soccer and parkour; and Joseph enjoys basketball, boating, and fishing. Ivanka is a dedicated jiu-jitsu student, as are Arabella and Theo, who train in the same studio. And the entire family loves vacations involving physical activity, including skiing, snowboarding, swimming, dirt biking, and surfing.
Eric Trump's kids love the slopes
"NO DAYS OFF" is not only the name of Lara Trump's sportswear line, it's also the family motto when it comes to staying active. Eric Trump's wife is a media personality and aspiring singer who can typically be found in the gym when she's not in front of the cameras or in the recording studio. The Trumps have passed on their love of fitness to their two young children, Luke and Carolina Trump, too. Born in 2017 and 2019 respectively, they're a little young to bench-press, but they make up for it in other ways.
Carolina enjoys a good morning bike ride around the neighborhood, and sometimes accompanies her mom to the gym to perform burpees, cartwheels, and even try the rowing machine. Luke, like his aunt Ivanka Trump, has taken to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a martial art emphasizing balance and isometrics to disable opponents regardless of size. In January 2025, Luke won his first tournament in the featherweight 6-7 year youth group division. "I'm so proud of your hard work," his proud mom exclaimed on Instagram.