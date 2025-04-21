Trump's Grandchildren All Share This Healthy Habit (Take A Hint, Grandpa)

The 47th president has many personal priorities, but staying fit and healthy isn't one of them. Despite boasting about the results of his annual physical, Donald Trump's love affair with fast food is legendary (he'd probably have McDonald's burgers catered to the White House every day if he could). And while the former "Apprentice" host loves his weekend golf outings, the sport isn't exactly what you'd call a great cardio workout. Plus, he uses a cart to travel between holes, which significantly lowers the step count. Donald's five adult children, on the other hand, are all passionate about staying in shape, and their social media accounts often feature photos of ski trips, gym sessions, snorkeling excursions, and other impressively active hobbies.

That dedication has also been passed along to Trump's 10 grandchildren; Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump all make sure their kids regularly participate in sports teams and family outdoor adventures. Youngest daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos are expecting the newest Trump grandchild, a boy, in May 2025 (Donald famously spoiled Tiffany's baby announcement by mentioning it casually during a 2024 campaign speech, but thankfully that didn't ruin her joy in becoming a first-time mom).

Perhaps young Mr. Boulos will grow up to be a golf expert like cousin Kai Trump or a skilled martial artist like Arabella and Theo Kushner, or maybe he'll take up a totally different sport, such as hockey or pickleball. Whatever the outcome, rest assured that all the Trump grandkids are in no imminent danger of becoming couch potatoes or Big Mac fiends.