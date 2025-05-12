Trump Shades Pal Taking Weight Loss Drug & The Internet Is Positive They Know Who It Is
Discussing someone's weight is a social no-no — but it's especially in poor taste to do it as the President of the United States. In a recent speech from the White House, President Donald Trump spoke about Ozempic, a popular weight loss drug that has been sweeping the nation. Ozempic has become big with numerous celebrities, despite dermatologists' concerns over "Ozempic Face."
In true Trump fashion, he spoke about a wealthy businessman friend of his who is taking the drug. Calling this person "highly neurotic" and "seriously overweight," Trump shared a story of his pal calling him up while in London to ask why the drug was so much cheaper in the U.K. versus the U.S. This friend told Trump he was taking a "fat drug," to which Trump immediately replied, "It's not working." Maybe that kind of comment works if you're saying it in person and both of you share that sense of humor, and your friend knows it's coming from a good place, but that's just not the kind of thing you share with America during a political broadcast. It's 2025. Can people please stop fat-shaming every chance they get?
Trump on Ozempic: "A friend of mine who is a businessman... Most of you would've heard of him. Highly neurotic. Brilliant businessman. Seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug... I said it's not working."
No freaking way. 😭pic.twitter.com/d06YoLShNH
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 12, 2025
While Trump didn't share who the friend in question was, the internet is convinced it's his BFF, Elon Musk. "This is 10000% about Elon," tweeted one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. Others shared photos of Musk online to make their case.
Donald Trump's fat-shaming comments don't make sense
Interestingly, President Donald Trump isn't in the best position to poke fun at someone else's weight. Though Trump had a post-White House weight loss after his first term, rumors spread that the billionaire was on Ozempic himself. It also could have been from cutting out the fast food that Trump loves (much to Robert F. Kennedy's chagrin). When Trump's medical report became public earlier this year, people felt that Trump was not only lying about his height but also about his weight, too.
The physical states that the NYC native weighs 224 pounds and is 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Many people on X posted side-by-side pics of Trump with athletes who have similar stats, and Trump did not look the same as any of them.
Of course, it's not just that mystery friend who Trump has body-shamed. He allegedly told wife Melania Trump to lose weight after she gave birth to their son, Barron Trump, making it one of the tragic details of Melania's life. "I think I'll give her a week [to lose the weight]," Donald said to Howard Stern, later claiming he was only joking (via The Washington Post). Trump has also made negative remarks about various celebrity women's weight, including Kim Kardashian and Rosie O'Donnell.