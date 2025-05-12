Trump Shades Pal Taking Weight Loss Drug & The Internet Is Positive They Know Who It Is

Discussing someone's weight is a social no-no — but it's especially in poor taste to do it as the President of the United States. In a recent speech from the White House, President Donald Trump spoke about Ozempic, a popular weight loss drug that has been sweeping the nation. Ozempic has become big with numerous celebrities, despite dermatologists' concerns over "Ozempic Face."

In true Trump fashion, he spoke about a wealthy businessman friend of his who is taking the drug. Calling this person "highly neurotic" and "seriously overweight," Trump shared a story of his pal calling him up while in London to ask why the drug was so much cheaper in the U.K. versus the U.S. This friend told Trump he was taking a "fat drug," to which Trump immediately replied, "It's not working." Maybe that kind of comment works if you're saying it in person and both of you share that sense of humor, and your friend knows it's coming from a good place, but that's just not the kind of thing you share with America during a political broadcast. It's 2025. Can people please stop fat-shaming every chance they get?

Trump on Ozempic: "A friend of mine who is a businessman... Most of you would've heard of him. Highly neurotic. Brilliant businessman. Seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug... I said it's not working." No freaking way. 😭pic.twitter.com/d06YoLShNH — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 12, 2025

While Trump didn't share who the friend in question was, the internet is convinced it's his BFF, Elon Musk. "This is 10000% about Elon," tweeted one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. Others shared photos of Musk online to make their case.