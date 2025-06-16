5 Times Megyn Kelly's Bad Hair Extensions Were Glaringly Obvious

Megyn Kelly was a Fox News fixture from 2004 to 2017 before jumping ship to NBC News, where she was axed within a year. The journalist appeared nonplussed and quickly reinvented herself into a talk show host, an easy task given she's an experienced metamorphosis master. Kelly's evolution from childhood to TV fame is remarkable. She underwent a radical conversion from awkward kid to confident adult — so radical that Kelly's unrecognizable in high school pics.

One of the most significant changes has been her tresses. Kelly's had some drastic hair transformations over the years. She's gone from brunette to blonde, curly to straight, swept back chop to wavy bob, back to chop and then bob, before finally settling on bright blonde extensions, which seem here to stay. She's fully embraced her clip-ons, which are becoming ever-increasingly longer and looking ever-increasing fake. Given the former Fox News host's lavish lifestyle, she could afford a decent stylist, but this is seemingly not the case, resulting in a look that screams, "Business in the front! Party at the back!"

The hoi polloi is confused by the new 'do. "Why does Megyn Kelly wear hair extensions?" a bewildered commenter on X, formerly Twitter, asked. Meanwhile, TikTok has a slew of videos dedicated to her extensions, and she has Hair Boutique forum commenters all in a tizzy. "There is something pointless to me about extensions on someone like Megan. It hints at a desperation to get long hair FAST," one wrote. So, are they that bad? We spoke exclusively to stylist and makeup artist Amber Reneé of Amber Reneé MUA to find out where Kelly is going wrong.