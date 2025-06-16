5 Times Megyn Kelly's Bad Hair Extensions Were Glaringly Obvious
Megyn Kelly was a Fox News fixture from 2004 to 2017 before jumping ship to NBC News, where she was axed within a year. The journalist appeared nonplussed and quickly reinvented herself into a talk show host, an easy task given she's an experienced metamorphosis master. Kelly's evolution from childhood to TV fame is remarkable. She underwent a radical conversion from awkward kid to confident adult — so radical that Kelly's unrecognizable in high school pics.
One of the most significant changes has been her tresses. Kelly's had some drastic hair transformations over the years. She's gone from brunette to blonde, curly to straight, swept back chop to wavy bob, back to chop and then bob, before finally settling on bright blonde extensions, which seem here to stay. She's fully embraced her clip-ons, which are becoming ever-increasingly longer and looking ever-increasing fake. Given the former Fox News host's lavish lifestyle, she could afford a decent stylist, but this is seemingly not the case, resulting in a look that screams, "Business in the front! Party at the back!"
The hoi polloi is confused by the new 'do. "Why does Megyn Kelly wear hair extensions?" a bewildered commenter on X, formerly Twitter, asked. Meanwhile, TikTok has a slew of videos dedicated to her extensions, and she has Hair Boutique forum commenters all in a tizzy. "There is something pointless to me about extensions on someone like Megan. It hints at a desperation to get long hair FAST," one wrote. So, are they that bad? We spoke exclusively to stylist and makeup artist Amber Reneé of Amber Reneé MUA to find out where Kelly is going wrong.
Megyn's ludicrously long empowered ladies locks
Megyn Kelly was all smiles when she attended the August 2023 10X Ladies Empowerment Seminar in Florida. She was wearing a cute white dress with a graphic floral print, which she paired with subtle and natural-looking makeup.
However, her flowing locks looked far from genuine, thanks to a common mistake — one that's made all too often, according to pro stylist and makeup artist Amber Reneé — and results in a sure sign the hair isn't real. "If the extensions add too much length or volume, they can create a stark contrast, making them easier to spot," the renowned makeup and hair guru told The List exclusively.
Megyn's primary debate style slip up
Megyn Kelly cut back on the length of her extensions when she moderated the fourth Republican primary debate for NewsNation in December 2023. However, due to a styling issue, they looked more glaringly obvious than usual, with a shorter cut and a slightly darker shade of blonde on top, and then the long, fake locks below.
Amber Reneé offers some advice on how to up your fake hair game to obtain a realistic look. "It's all about making sure the extensions blend seamlessly with natural hair. Getting the right color match and using a technique like tape-ins or sew-ins that blend better with your real hair can help," she told The List.
Megyn's SiriusXM two-tone blond blunder
When Megyn Kelly stopped by the Celebrities Visit SiriusXM event in May 2024, she opted for a side-sweep style. Sadly, though, it didn't help make her faux locks look any more authentic.
"Megyn's hair extensions have been pretty noticeable in some of her recent videos and photos," Amber Reneé told The List. "It's mostly because the extensions seem to stand out in terms of texture or color. If the color doesn't quite match her natural hair, or if the extensions are a bit shinier or thicker than her real hair, they can look a little off."
Megyn's Trump stump snafu
Megyn Kelly was sporting her longer locks again when she stumped for Trump at a November 2024 campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With the all-important election looming just one day later, Kelly's Kamala Harris vitriol and gushing praise for The Donald was clearly all too real. Her hair, though? Not so much.
Megyn's extensions looked as worn out and frazzled as Eric Trump on the Mar-a-Lago back nine. However, in stark contrast, her own hair was shiny and neatly trimmed, with no split ends. This is a classic rookie mistake, according to Amber Reneé. The hair and makeup pro said it's every bit as important to look after the faux hair as well as the real if you want to avoid glaringly obvious extensions. "Regular trims and proper care can keep everything looking natural," she told The List.
Megyn needs to chop the fake locks
Megyn Kelly appeared to be all business with a black roll neck and solemn glare as she watched Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing in January 2025. Still, once again, her glaringly obvious hair extensions did her no favors — professionally or personally.
According to Amber Reneé, Kelly would do best to ditch the faux in favor of au natural. "Given her strong features and oval face shape, I'd recommend something that softens her look," Reneé told The List. "Soft waves or loose curls would look great on her and really enhance her features. A mid-length cut or a bob that hits just below the chin could also be flattering, giving her a polished yet effortless vibe. A sleek side part would also work well to highlight her cheekbones."