The Green Dress That Didn't Work For Karoline Leavitt (& The One That Actually Did)
Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt is the youngest ever to hold the job at 27. Her age is a part of what has made some of her outfits so confusing; frequently, Leavitt has dressed in a way that seems better suited to someone twice her age. One of those occasions was in March when Leavitt seemed to confuse the White House for Easter dinner with a pastel green tweed dress. The odd boxy shape, the outdated style, and the color really do nothing for her. There's certain colors that work best with your hair hue and skin tone, and this just isn't it for Leavitt.
One step up in the green outfit game for Leavitt the bright green tank top she wore to a Celtics game in Miami and posted on Instagram. She's tanned, the color doesn't wash her out, and the outfit makes sense for a mid-20 something. We know that there's a big difference between how you'd dress for the White House and how you'd dress to watch a basketball game, but this shows that she does know how to pick a green color that's more flattering. But there's a dress she's worn as press secretary that really shows how much difference the right color really makes.
Karoline Leavitt's St. Patrick's Day dress was perfect
The perfect green for Karoline Leavitt's skin tone and hair is a saturated, deep emerald green. And she wore just that to a White House event for St. Patrick's Day. She shared a photo on Instagram of her in that perfect green dress; she was particularly excited to meet MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who was in a dark green pinstripe suit for the occasion.
We're particularly excited that she found a green that really works for her. Plus, the dress fit her well (which doesn't always happen for Leavitt), so we have to give this look a 10 out of 10. She may have just picked the deep green because it was St. Patrick's Day, but we hope to see more looks like this from her in the future. Other deep jewel tones would also likely be just as flattering on Leavitt, so we'd like to see more of those too.
She's still young, maybe she's just finding her footing with her White House fashion game, especially when the whole world is watching. It can be a hard balance sometimes, finding something that works for your job and showcases your personal style, but her St. Patrick's Day outfit really set a new standard.