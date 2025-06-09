The Green Dress That Didn't Work For Karoline Leavitt (& The One That Actually Did)

The perfect green for Karoline Leavitt's skin tone and hair is a saturated, deep emerald green. And she wore just that to a White House event for St. Patrick's Day. She shared a photo on Instagram of her in that perfect green dress; she was particularly excited to meet MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who was in a dark green pinstripe suit for the occasion.

We're particularly excited that she found a green that really works for her. Plus, the dress fit her well (which doesn't always happen for Leavitt), so we have to give this look a 10 out of 10. She may have just picked the deep green because it was St. Patrick's Day, but we hope to see more looks like this from her in the future. Other deep jewel tones would also likely be just as flattering on Leavitt, so we'd like to see more of those too.

She's still young, maybe she's just finding her footing with her White House fashion game, especially when the whole world is watching. It can be a hard balance sometimes, finding something that works for your job and showcases your personal style, but her St. Patrick's Day outfit really set a new standard.