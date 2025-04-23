Karoline Leavitt Dons Ill-Fitting Dress That Looks Ripped From Pam Bondi's Closet
At this point, there's not an outfit Karoline Leavitt could wear that would surprise us. From her outdated looks that had us checking the calendar to an outfit that looks like she snagged it from an episode of "Little House on the Prairie," the White House press secretary's most recent fashion would probably only make United States Attorney General Pam Bondi happy.
The New Hampshire native wore a tan cardigan over a dress that doesn't seem to fit her super well. This is yet another outfit of Leavitt's that completely missed the mark. It also made the mother of one look closer in age to her 59-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior. Why does someone from Gen Z love dressing up like someone's grandma?
Though Bondi is the same age as Leavitt's husband, she also enjoys sporting fashion pieces that seem ripped from Forever 83. She recently wore a puffy pastel suit that looks like it was stitched from grandma's quilt. We could honestly see Leavitt rock this suit, since she does love a good pastel ensemble that screams grandmacore.
Leavitt can't seem to help dressing like a Baby Boomer
For whatever reason, Karoline Leavitt is an 80-year-old trapped inside a 27-year-old's body. The White House press secretary continuously chooses to wear outfits that seem like they'd fit right in at a bingo hall. Her latest getup is no exception.
Back in March, Leavitt decided to celebrate Easter early when she confused the White House for an Easter dinner at a retirement home. She wore an outdated green pastel top to give a press briefing and it had us begging for "The Incredibles" character Edna Mode to suddenly become real and fix her fast. Like the style icon said, "Pull yourself together!"
A month later, the press secretary raided her great aunt's closet and snagged a frumpy fringe jacket that belonged way in the past, or at least during a time before mirrors were a common thing. However, Leavitt has let her Gen Z self out to play from time to time, wearing much more age-appropriate (and skin-showing) outfits. Leavitt seems stuck in the past with these archaic fashion choices she loves to wear. Instead, she should adapt Edna Mode's mantra: "I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now."