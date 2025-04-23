Karoline Leavitt Dons Ill-Fitting Dress That Looks Ripped From Pam Bondi's Closet

For whatever reason, Karoline Leavitt is an 80-year-old trapped inside a 27-year-old's body. The White House press secretary continuously chooses to wear outfits that seem like they'd fit right in at a bingo hall. Her latest getup is no exception.

Back in March, Leavitt decided to celebrate Easter early when she confused the White House for an Easter dinner at a retirement home. She wore an outdated green pastel top to give a press briefing and it had us begging for "The Incredibles" character Edna Mode to suddenly become real and fix her fast. Like the style icon said, "Pull yourself together!"

A month later, the press secretary raided her great aunt's closet and snagged a frumpy fringe jacket that belonged way in the past, or at least during a time before mirrors were a common thing. However, Leavitt has let her Gen Z self out to play from time to time, wearing much more age-appropriate (and skin-showing) outfits. Leavitt seems stuck in the past with these archaic fashion choices she loves to wear. Instead, she should adapt Edna Mode's mantra: "I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now."