Cozy Pic Of Trump With His Ex Raises Questions About Melania Marriage Trouble

President Donald Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, have been divorced since 1999. Though some divorced couples are more than capable of staying friendly or cordial for the sake of their kids and loved ones, some social media users were suspicious of the commander in chief and Maples' snug positioning at Mar-A-Lago in 2024. "[Maples] looks to be getting cozy!" one X user wrote. Maples previously demonstrated their questionable closeness when she strangely expressed her willingness to support her ex-husband's campaign efforts and serve as his vice president during his search for a running mate. "I'm open to whatever way that I can serve," she told The Evening Standard. "Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help."

It's not uncommon for former spouses to remain involved in each other's lives, and failed marriages may ultimately be rekindled. Some social media observers, however, speculated Maples was only sticking close to President Trump for her own political gain. "She's trying to secure the First Lady role because Melania Trump checked out a long time ago," one X user wrote. Regardless of what Maples' true intentions were, we wouldn't blame Melania if she felt threatened by her predecessor's continued presence in her husband's life. However, her absence in the photo shows she might not care about her husband's ex-wife hanging around, either.