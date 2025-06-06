All Of Justin Bieber's Health Problems Explained

This article include mentions of substance abuse and mental health disorders.

Fans have been concerned about Justin Bieber on multiple occasions, and oftentimes, these concerns were warranted. Word on the street is that Bieber is dealing with some major money problems as of this publication, and photographs of the singer that surfaced in February 2025 sparked concerns about his health. Bieber looked worse for wear and, quite frankly, disheveled, when paparazzi managed to snap some photographs of him on the street. Red-eyed and gaunt, the singer's appearance had fans worried that he might have fallen back into old habits of substance abuse. But one should take into account that Bieber is a new father, and most babies don't exactly let you sleep through the night. But then there was a TikTok video of Bieber interacting with a fan, and many found his behavior odd, speculating that the singer was high during the encounter.

Bieber's rep tried to nip the rumors in the bud, telling TMZ that the singer is perfectly fine, calling the gossip, "exhausting and pitiful and [it] shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive." They added that Bieber is pulling all-nighters working on a new album and taking care of his baby son. In March 2025, Bieber took to his Instagram Stories to share a perplexing post that only added to fans' worry, writing, "We have nothing to prove today. Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don't] owe anyone anything" (via People).

Meanwhile, doctors (none of whom have actually treated Bieber) told the Daily Mail that the singer looked in dire need of some R&R. Naturally, this hasn't done anything to quell fans' worries, and indeed, Bieber has dealt with a myriad of health issues over the years.