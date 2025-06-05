Josh Duhamel's Age Gap With His Wife Is Bigger Than We Realized

Josh Duhamel isn't your typical Hollywood heartthrob. Sure, he's starred in various rom-coms, such as "Safe Haven" and "Shotgun Wedding;" been in action movies like the "Transformers" franchise; and had a highly publicized divorce from Fergie, which left the former couple co-parenting their son, Axl. He checks all the boxes of an archetypal celebrity — except for the fact he moved his new family to the middle of the woods in Minnesota to live off the grid. Duhamel also has an affinity for doomsday prepping, which isn't exactly your go-to celebrity hobby.

Duhamel met wife Audra Mari through friends in 2019 (via Entertainment Tonight), and they later married and had one son, Shepherd. While deciding to live away from pretty much everything and everyone is eccentric, Duhamel told Parade, "You're not consumed by all these other distractions. When you're out there, it's really about having fun, making sure everybody's warm, everybody's got food and water."

Surprisingly, that's not the most eyebrow-raising part about Duhamel's family lifestyle. It's the fact that he has a 21-year age gap with Mari. Duhamel was born in 1972, while Mari, the former Miss World America, is a '90s baby, born in 1994. This means the couple are a generation apart, with Duhamel being from Generation X and Mari from Generation Y, aka a millennial. For comparison, Fergie is only three years younger than her ex-husband.