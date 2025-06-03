Meghan Markle's Reported Attempt To Leech Off Dolly Parton Won't Fix Her Soured Rep
"Islands in the Stream" singer Dolly Parton is as much a wholesome human being as she is a country music pioneer, thanks in part to her charitable endeavors and bright personality. Meanwhile, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is far less revered for her oversized ego and inauthentic, delusional behavior. While the latter surely would love to burrow into Parton's circle and perhaps steal some of her infectious positivity and outstanding reputation, it seems her attempt to make that dream a reality was shot down quicker than "Jolene" stole the songstress' man.
Meghan reportedly asked the beloved country artist to appear as a celebrity guest on her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." The answer on Parton's end was a resounding "no." "Her team really feels like Meghan was trying to take advantage of her popularity," celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield said during an episode of "The Nerve with Maureen Callahan." Schofield claimed Parton's PR team wasn't thrilled by the offer, which they felt could hurt the artist's exceptional track record. "They don't want to risk Dolly's epic Q score [or] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle," she said. Maureen Callahan proposed that Parton's genuine personality would have clashed with Meghan's perceivably fake demeanor. Bearing in mind the singer refused to associate with the duchess in the latter's own dojo, we can safely assume Meghan won't ever be one of the royals invited to Parton's amusement park, either.
Meghan Markle settled with lesser celebrities
No matter how many times Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has worked "9 to 5" to recruit wholesome figures like Dolly Parton onto her show, her efforts have yielded middling results. She settled for celebrity appearances by B- and C-level actors and public figures, like Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi in Season 1, while personalities like Chrissy Teigen and José Andrés are slated to pop up in the second season.
Although Meghan doesn't seem to have Parton in her camp, nor will she ever if the latter's PR team keeps intervening, the Duchess of Sussex may find some solace knowing she earned a consolation prize. Parton's sister, Stella Parton, stood behind the royal and her Netflix show, which have both faced ample public criticism. "They hate that Meghan is so smart, talented and kind, not to mention beautiful," she wrote in a March 18 X post. "They can't stand that Meghan checks all the boxes. Meghan Markle is the daughter every parent should want." While Meghan likely appreciated Stella's compliments, we're sure it would have meant even more to her had it been the "I Will Always Love You" vocalist singing her praises behind the keyboard.