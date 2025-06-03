Meghan Markle's Reported Attempt To Leech Off Dolly Parton Won't Fix Her Soured Rep

"Islands in the Stream" singer Dolly Parton is as much a wholesome human being as she is a country music pioneer, thanks in part to her charitable endeavors and bright personality. Meanwhile, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is far less revered for her oversized ego and inauthentic, delusional behavior. While the latter surely would love to burrow into Parton's circle and perhaps steal some of her infectious positivity and outstanding reputation, it seems her attempt to make that dream a reality was shot down quicker than "Jolene" stole the songstress' man.

Meghan reportedly asked the beloved country artist to appear as a celebrity guest on her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." The answer on Parton's end was a resounding "no." "Her team really feels like Meghan was trying to take advantage of her popularity," celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield said during an episode of "The Nerve with Maureen Callahan." Schofield claimed Parton's PR team wasn't thrilled by the offer, which they felt could hurt the artist's exceptional track record. "They don't want to risk Dolly's epic Q score [or] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle," she said. Maureen Callahan proposed that Parton's genuine personality would have clashed with Meghan's perceivably fake demeanor. Bearing in mind the singer refused to associate with the duchess in the latter's own dojo, we can safely assume Meghan won't ever be one of the royals invited to Parton's amusement park, either.