Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Wears Tiny Dress Short Enough To Rival Kimberly Guilfoyle's Leggiest Look
One humiliating reason Donald Trump Jr. reportedly ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress, Bettina Anderson, actually had to do with his former fiancée's wardrobe, as well as how she was perceived by his famous father. Around the time of their split, a source told People: "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual. The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that." So, we can only imagine how shocked and dismayed Don Jr. surely is about the fact that now-girlfriend Anderson is giving Guilfoyle a run for her money in her latest ensemble.
On June 3, Anderson took to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie of her and a friend. The post was meant to be a birthday shoutout to her pal, yet it was Anderson's hemline that stole the spotlight. Guilfoyle's outfits can often be described as all legs and no taste, and Anderson's latest look fits this bill, too.
Donald Trump Jr. seemingly doesn't have as much control over his partners' wardrobes as he may like
In the photo, Bettina Anderson was sporting an all-white 'fit. She wore what looked to be a detailed button-down shirt tucked into a very mini miniskirt. She accessorized the look with slicked back hair, a white bag, sunglasses, and black and white shoes. Overall, this ensemble is quite a bit classier than Kimberly Guilfoyle's usual wardrobe. Still, based on just how much skin is showing, we have a feeling that Anderson is looking more similar to Guilfoyle than Donald Trump Jr. would like.
Don Jr. clearly has opinions about his partners' outfits. Yet, it doesn't seem that Anderson is taking those opinions to heart too much. And, interestingly, neither is Guilfoyle. While she is surely aware that her ex had some negative opinions of her fashion sense, Guilfoyle has worn plenty of outfits that prove Don Jr.'s reported style criticism didn't faze her. So, maybe Don Jr. should stick to worrying about his own wardrobe, since that's the only one he really has control over.