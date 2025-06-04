Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Wears Tiny Dress Short Enough To Rival Kimberly Guilfoyle's Leggiest Look

One humiliating reason Donald Trump Jr. reportedly ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress, Bettina Anderson, actually had to do with his former fiancée's wardrobe, as well as how she was perceived by his famous father. Around the time of their split, a source told People: "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual. The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that." So, we can only imagine how shocked and dismayed Don Jr. surely is about the fact that now-girlfriend Anderson is giving Guilfoyle a run for her money in her latest ensemble.

On June 3, Anderson took to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie of her and a friend. The post was meant to be a birthday shoutout to her pal, yet it was Anderson's hemline that stole the spotlight. Guilfoyle's outfits can often be described as all legs and no taste, and Anderson's latest look fits this bill, too.