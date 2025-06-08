Gordon Ramsay's Son Jack Looks Exactly Like His Famous Father
Chef and television star Gordon Ramsay has had quite the transformation over the years, going from successful restaurateur to bullish "Kitchen Nightmares" personality. It's undeniable that Ramsay has made quite a name for himself. However, as a father of six children, Ramsay has also been lucky enough to incorporate fatherhood into his resume. In a resurfaced British GQ interview with both the "Next Level Chef" star and his oldest son Jack Ramsay, it's clear that good looks also run in the family.
In the video interview, the two appear side by side and commenters were quick to notice the stunning similarities. "[Jack] looks like an ironed version of Gordon," one commenter wrote, with an overwhelming number of replies in response. Throwback photos of Gordon, such as this one from Reddit, do show an eerie similarity between the father and son. Unlike his father, however, Jack prefers to stay out of the limelight — though he has made appearances on "Hell's Kitchen" and his sister's show "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch." However, with a face as charmingly familiar as his father's, it might be hard for Jack to avoid the spotlight forever. Not for nothing, it does seem that the relationship between father and son is both strong and has impacted both of them in positive ways.
Gordon Ramsay and Jack Ramsay seem to share a special bond
Though chef Gordon Ramsay boasts several Michelin stars, one of the moments that offered him growth was becoming a father. He told People in a 2023 interview, "The kids have brought the most emotion out of me," in regard to his children Megan Ramsay, twins Jack Ramsay and Holly Ramsay, Matilda "Till" Ramsay and Oscar Ramsay (son Jesse James Ramsay wasn't born yet, but we're sure the sentiment still stands). As the kids have grown, it's offered a peek into the more personal aspect of Gordon's very public career — and his relationship with mini-me Jack is a perfect example.
Jack has seemingly helped Gordon open up throughout the years, with a perfect example of this being a 2020 Instagram post that Gordon made detailing "how proud I am of this young man." The post shows a photo of Jack in his uniform for the Royal Marines and Gordon admits Jack has "made me feel like the proudest father."
For his part, Gordon has compared being a chef to being a parent, and the strategy has appeared to pay off. Not only does Jack look just like a younger version of Gordon, but he's become an accomplished adult in his own right. Jack not only boasts being a Royal Marine, but has also competed in the London Marathon. He credits his father with instilling in him a voracious work ethic while also acknowledging the importance of being around each other, telling British GQ about the different activities they enjoy. "We have quality time together," he said.