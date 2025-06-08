Gordon Ramsay's Son Jack Looks Exactly Like His Famous Father

Chef and television star Gordon Ramsay has had quite the transformation over the years, going from successful restaurateur to bullish "Kitchen Nightmares" personality. It's undeniable that Ramsay has made quite a name for himself. However, as a father of six children, Ramsay has also been lucky enough to incorporate fatherhood into his resume. In a resurfaced British GQ interview with both the "Next Level Chef" star and his oldest son Jack Ramsay, it's clear that good looks also run in the family.

In the video interview, the two appear side by side and commenters were quick to notice the stunning similarities. "[Jack] looks like an ironed version of Gordon," one commenter wrote, with an overwhelming number of replies in response. Throwback photos of Gordon, such as this one from Reddit, do show an eerie similarity between the father and son. Unlike his father, however, Jack prefers to stay out of the limelight — though he has made appearances on "Hell's Kitchen" and his sister's show "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch." However, with a face as charmingly familiar as his father's, it might be hard for Jack to avoid the spotlight forever. Not for nothing, it does seem that the relationship between father and son is both strong and has impacted both of them in positive ways.