Signs Marco Rubio & Jeanette's Marriage Won't Last

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is one of a select few in President Donald Trump's cabinet who doesn't have allegations of sexual assault hanging over his head. He's different from his colleagues in other ways too — there are rumors that Rubio and tech billionaire Elon Musk are embroiled in a bitter feud, something that might have made for some awkward moments between Rubio and the president, given Trump's former bromance with Musk (which has thoroughly gone up in flames). Rubio has only had one wife (another stunning accomplishment as a member of the Trump cabinet), but the couple, like so many others in the political spotlight, have been the subject of divorce rumors.

In 2016, writer Michael Krikorian wrote a satirical piece about Jeanette Rubio filing for divorce because she was fed up with the pressures of her husband's then-presidential campaign. While the article was supposed to offer some dark humor, it's likely that Rubio's political aspirations have put strain on his marriage over the years. Like any politician, he's faced some controversy, and this was largely thanks to an old friend of his, former Congressman David Rivera, who found himself under investigation for federal crimes. Rubio's association with Rivera wasn't a good look for the 2016 presidential hopeful and certainly didn't alleviate the existing pressure of the campaign trail on his marriage.

It should come as no surprise, then, that pundits are wondering whether Rubio's new position in the Trump cabinet will put unendurable pressure on his marriage.