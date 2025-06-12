Signs Marco Rubio & Jeanette's Marriage Won't Last
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is one of a select few in President Donald Trump's cabinet who doesn't have allegations of sexual assault hanging over his head. He's different from his colleagues in other ways too — there are rumors that Rubio and tech billionaire Elon Musk are embroiled in a bitter feud, something that might have made for some awkward moments between Rubio and the president, given Trump's former bromance with Musk (which has thoroughly gone up in flames). Rubio has only had one wife (another stunning accomplishment as a member of the Trump cabinet), but the couple, like so many others in the political spotlight, have been the subject of divorce rumors.
In 2016, writer Michael Krikorian wrote a satirical piece about Jeanette Rubio filing for divorce because she was fed up with the pressures of her husband's then-presidential campaign. While the article was supposed to offer some dark humor, it's likely that Rubio's political aspirations have put strain on his marriage over the years. Like any politician, he's faced some controversy, and this was largely thanks to an old friend of his, former Congressman David Rivera, who found himself under investigation for federal crimes. Rubio's association with Rivera wasn't a good look for the 2016 presidential hopeful and certainly didn't alleviate the existing pressure of the campaign trail on his marriage.
It should come as no surprise, then, that pundits are wondering whether Rubio's new position in the Trump cabinet will put unendurable pressure on his marriage.
His wife wants him to spend time at home as much as possible
When you have a high-profile job like Marco Rubio, quality time with your family is often limited. As it turns out, Jeanette Rubio was concerned about how her husband would split his time between home and work when he ran for the Senate in 2010. In fact, aides who worked with Rubio back then told The New York Times that Jeanette approached her husband's staff and made it clear where his priorities should lie — family first, job second. She asked that his traveling schedule be arranged in a manner that would allow him to spend evenings with his family as much as possible.
State Representative Dennis K. Baxley called Jeanette's approach "refreshing." Some might call it something different, especially when taking into account that Jeanette often made trips to Tallahassee from South Florida to remind her husband in person of his family obligations — and making sure he doesn't engage in late night debauchery. Come to think of it, Jeanette might be the reason Marco has one of the cleanest slates in the Trump cabinet.
While she might have risked the spotlight by paying her husband frequent visits at the office while he was a member of the Senate, Jeanette isn't a fan of publicity — she was hardly seen during Marco's bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. Unlike her husband who constantly finds himself in the spotlight, Jeanette prefers to lie low behind the scenes, looking after the couple's four children and making sure they have everything they need — including their father. With Rubio having the most high-profile job of his career as secretary of state, it's likely time with his wife and children are more limited than ever.
Jeanette isn't a fan of the spotlight --- or politics
Jeanette Rubio's absence during Marco Rubio's bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 was reminiscent of First Lady Melania Trump's absence on Donald Trump's 2024 campaign trail. Jeanette isn't interested in political fame — or politics, really. Rather, it's something she's tolerated for the sake of her husband, according to friends who spoke to The New York Times. She's supported Marco's ventures but hasn't allowed his world to swallow her own. She conceded to making appearances on election days but refused to stand in front of a crowd and talk up her husband.
When Marco finished third in the 2016 Iowa caucus, Jeanette was cheering for her husband from the sidelines, but she remained at the back of the stage as her husband celebrated his victory. She didn't pose with him for selfies and didn't engage with voters, instead watching from a distance. According to Politico, Jeanette seemed a little overwhelmed — not only by the inner workings and rules of the caucus but by the crowd. Her reaction to her husband finishing third was, "So, this is exciting, huh?"
Jeanette's lack of interest in politics and fame has caused strain in her marriage — Marco admitted as much in his memoir, "An American Son," saying his wife dreamed of a stable, normal life, one she didn't have as a child. "She wanted a father for her children who came home for dinner every night, a husband who left his work behind when he was home and who shared in the responsibilities of running a household. My political career had deprived her of the settled predictable family life she longed for," Marco wrote, adding that she once told him, "It feels like you're cheating on me," referring to his political obligations taking preference over their marriage.
She's not afraid to keep her husband's ego in check
President Donald Trump's overblown ego might be giving half the country a headache, but Jeanette Rubio is making sure her husband won't find himself in this position. Word on the street is Jeanette has been keeping Marco Rubio's ego in check since he first dove into the world of politics.
In 2014, Jeanette and Marco attended a couple's retreat in Hawaii. Jeanette got the two of them matching T-shirts for the outing. Marco's read, " Mr. Right." Jeanette's proclaimed, "Mrs. Always Right." It was quite the public statement, but friends who spoke to The New York Times said this wasn't a surprising move. They credit Jeanette for making Marco the man he is today. They say she's played a crucial role when it came to keeping the politician's feet firmly on the ground and criticizing and disciplining him as needed. Whenever Marco needs an ego check, Jeanette is ready to do it and doesn't allow all the applause to go to his head. She's often done this by poking fun at his profession. "Oh, here comes the Speaker," she would tell people whenever the couple were socializing during Marco's tenure as House Speaker in the early 2000s. While some might see Jeanette's methods as a red flag, Marco has asserted that he's thankful for it.
During his farewell speech as House speaker in 2008, Marco gave a nod to his wife, saying, "Surround yourself with people that will tell you you are a fool and that you're acting like a fool. Never surround yourself with people that tell you how great you are." [04:32] He added, "If you don't have people like that around you, you will fail miserably [...] Jeanette does that a lot, by the way."
She has pushed her own agenda where her husband's work is concerned
Jeanette Rubio might not be a fan of politics but that doesn't mean she doesn't use her husband's position to push her own agenda sometimes. Some of Jeanette and Marco Rubio's friends told The New York Times that Jeanette is a staunch supporter of abortion bans, and she's encouraged her husband to use his influence to help push pro-life legislation, even when it meant he would lose some public favor during elections.
Speaking to CBS Miami in 2022, Marco reiterated his pro-life stance, but in an unusual move for a Republican, said he would support exceptions. "I believe that abortion is the killing of an unborn human being," Marco said. "That said, I've also said that I will support bills that have exceptions. I have in the past, I will in the future. I will support any bill that saves lives." Marco said this in response to being asked whether he would support an abortion ban that prevents survivors of rape and incest to abort subsequent pregnancies. One wonders whether his wife agreed with his stance.
Marco's stance on abortion rights isn't the only reflection of his wife's influence on his work. Jeanette also encouraged her husband to do something about child sex trafficking in Florida. As a senator, he was in a position to bring the problem to the government's attention, and he did just that after Jeanette took him to a shelter housing sex trafficking survivors. The visit got him some positive publicity, and Marco promptly supported legislation to address the problem. It's clear his wife has considerable influence when it comes to Marco's politics, but one wonders what happens during instances when Marco doesn't agree to take Jeanette's ideas to work.