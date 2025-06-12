Trump Staffer Tricia McLaughlin's Frizzy Disaster 'Do Cemented Her As A MAGA Mess
Even though she might not be as well known, Tricia McLaughlin's been part of Donald Trump's team since June 2017. After holding a variety of roles, she's currently working with Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security. While McLaughlin luckily doesn't have Noem's obnoxious hair extensions, her below-the-shoulder locks have had their own set of mishaps. For instance, during a TV appearance in April 2025, McLaughlin's mane was in serious need of taming. With half of her hair concealed behind her back, its puffiness was still evident as the rest cascaded over one shoulder of her blazer.
Along with the much-maligned "republican makeup" trend, prominent hairstyles are a signature part of the MAGA aesthetic. With her sunny locks, McLaughlin fits right in with this trend's preferred shade. However, she's also falling a bit short due to her high frizz factor. "It's polished, refined, professional," hairstylist Renee Benedict explained to Business Insider. "The biggest part of it is the effort."
In McLaughlin's case, she seems to have plenty of naturally thick locks, and she's pulled off some impressive hairstyles, like in January 2020 when her hair fell in neat waves, as seen on her Instagram account. Unfortunately, she paired the look with a tasteless outfit. McLaughlin's Instagram profile pic also shows her hair in a more controlled style with plenty of bounce. However, these styles also make her April 2025 'do look even worse in comparison, and draw more attention to the way her ends stick out in different directions.
McLaughlin's treading into MAGA-esque styles with her cosmetics
In addition to poofy hair, Tricia McLaughlin appears to be getting more heavy-handed with makeup. In her official portrait for her current role as assistant secretary for public affairs, McLaughlin's face looks overly tanned compared to her chest and ears. Her eyeliner is on the more prominent side. Unlike her boss, Kristi Noem, McLaughlin's brows, lashes, and lips are much more natural and understated.
Instead, McLaughlin seems to be taking inspiration from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s fake tan. During a May 2025 interview with Newsmax, McLaughlin piled on the bronzer. Her bland taupe blazer didn't help matters, either. Weirdly, around the same time, McLaughlin appeared on Fox looking like she forgot to wear her sunscreen. Soon after, however, the redness was gone, and McLaughlin's fake tan returned. In that instance, she opted to wear a pink blazer, and, in combo with her fake tan, McLaughlin emulated an '80s Barbie look.
In what appeared to be later that same day, McLaughlin had an in-person speaking engagement (via X). Before she hit the podium, McLaughlin also hit the bronzer. This maximalist approach was a total fail, particularly the extra swath of makeup that made her cheeks look overemphasized. Since she doesn't appear to be a lip color fan, McLaughlin's natural shade was overwhelmed by her fake tan. To make matters worse, her hair was still an untamed mess. McLaughlin may have been better served to spend more time getting her hair de-frizzed.