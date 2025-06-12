Trump Staffer Tricia McLaughlin's Frizzy Disaster 'Do Cemented Her As A MAGA Mess

Even though she might not be as well known, Tricia McLaughlin's been part of Donald Trump's team since June 2017. After holding a variety of roles, she's currently working with Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security. While McLaughlin luckily doesn't have Noem's obnoxious hair extensions, her below-the-shoulder locks have had their own set of mishaps. For instance, during a TV appearance in April 2025, McLaughlin's mane was in serious need of taming. With half of her hair concealed behind her back, its puffiness was still evident as the rest cascaded over one shoulder of her blazer.

I can do this all day, Jay. pic.twitter.com/PAYlWXiA9q — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 15, 2025

Along with the much-maligned "republican makeup" trend, prominent hairstyles are a signature part of the MAGA aesthetic. With her sunny locks, McLaughlin fits right in with this trend's preferred shade. However, she's also falling a bit short due to her high frizz factor. "It's polished, refined, professional," hairstylist Renee Benedict explained to Business Insider. "The biggest part of it is the effort."

In McLaughlin's case, she seems to have plenty of naturally thick locks, and she's pulled off some impressive hairstyles, like in January 2020 when her hair fell in neat waves, as seen on her Instagram account. Unfortunately, she paired the look with a tasteless outfit. McLaughlin's Instagram profile pic also shows her hair in a more controlled style with plenty of bounce. However, these styles also make her April 2025 'do look even worse in comparison, and draw more attention to the way her ends stick out in different directions.