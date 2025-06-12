Sean Hannity's Ex Wife Still Married Him Despite These Glaring Red Flags

Sean Hannity's ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, notably ignored two major red flags in their relationship that surfaced early on. During a 2011 chat with Newsmax, the Fox News anchor recalled how he first laid eyes on his future wife when he was reading a local Huntsville newspaper and Hannity spotted the photo of her that was typically published alongside her political column. However, the controversial commentator accidentally confirmed that his initial interest in her was primarily superficial, confessing, "She was really talented — gifted, but I really just fell in love with the little picture in her column."

However, it didn't seem like Rhodes was deterred by Hannity's surface-level attraction to her when their paths finally crossed at a 1992 mayoral debate, because the political journalist later told People, in 2002, that Rhodes knew that she would walk down the aisle with Hannity someday from the moment she saw him. The couple wound up having a whirlwind romance because the outspoken TV personality landed a job in Atlanta just a few months into their relationship, and Rhodes agreed to move with Hannity under the condition that he pop the question.

The second glaring red flag was that Rhodes was explicitly warned about their marriage. Elsewhere in Hannity's Newsmax interview, he revealed that Rhodes' colleagues cautioned her against tying the knot with him because they had heard his radio show. In fact, the divisive media personality acknowledged that even their pastor was iffy about the union after the couple got into a heated argument, recalling, "[The pastor] said, 'You're crazy to be marrying this guy,' because I started arguing about how the church has become too liberal. And I think she left that meeting in tears."