The Sneaky Way Biden May Be To Blame For Trump & Musk's Big Beautiful, Breakup

With the sparks still spewing from the contentious fallout between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, getting to the heart of what started it all has had more layers than initially realized. After Musk left his unofficial capacity at the White House at the end of May 2025, he felt emboldened to speak his mind about a few things — one of which was Trump's upcoming fiscal bill winding its way through the red tape. When Musk put Trump on blast over his "big, beautiful bill" it launched a series of events that ended with the two going toe to toe on their respective social media platforms. However, what the Tesla CEO was nitpicking within the bill might have more to do with former President Joe Biden than first met the eye.

On Musk's platform, X, Tesla Energy's account made a post that pointed out how "Abruptly ending the energy tax credits would threaten America's energy independence." This was in direct response to how the bill would cut clean energy tax credits, including those for electric vehicles. According to Politico, much of what's within the current version of the bill suggests stripping residential solar credits as well as rejecting nearly all investment credits for clean energy — something that's been vital to Musk's Tesla Energy.

What's interesting about these specific incentives is that they're part of the Inflation Reduction Act that Biden had signed into law in 2022, making Biden a bigger culprit in the unfolding saga than initially thought.