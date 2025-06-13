Lara Trump's Ripped Legs Couldn't Save Her Brutal Tan Blunder
It's no secret that President Donald Trump and his family are incapable of mastering convincing tans and makeup. Though she's only related to the Trump clan via marriage, Lara Trump is no exception to this idea, even if she might not be as close to President Trump as she pretends to be. In the past, she opted for an outdated makeup look during her Fox News debut, and we're begging her to stop making the same concealer mistakes over and over.
On May 23, 2025, Lara's Fox News program, "My View with Lara Trump," advertised a then-upcoming interview which premiered the following day, per its official Instagram page. "The new Medal of Sacrifice is a symbol of strength, courage, and an unwavering commitment to serve," the post read. "Tomorrow, @laraleatrump sits down with family members of some of the medal's first recipients, and the medal's creator @repbrianmast." Though her cosmetic feats are nothing in comparison to the guts displayed by the Medal of Sacrifice's recipients, we think it also took Lara a great deal of bravery to show off her toned legs, which were a far different shade than the rest of her skin. Their burnt orange hue contrasted with her hands and face, which both bore a much lighter, albeit slightly tanned, skin tone. Lara's clear use of self-tanner was perhaps to highlight her muscular legs. However, their artificial color detracted from their impressive results.
Her fake tan distracts from her natural beauty
Although Lara Trump's appearance has attracted ample public attention, and has thus sprouted inescapable plastic surgery rumors, spectators might also accuse her of fake tanning after witnessing her legs in her May 2025 photo. The same could be said for other moments she displayed an unnatural skin tone, like when she posed alongside U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in a November 30, 2023 Instagram photo. Her legs looked as though they'd been cooked at max crisp in an air fryer, while her face, neck, chest, and hands all maintained a lighter tone. Lara's arms and face flashed a shade of orange that would make her father-in-law proud in a family photo she posted on Instagram on New Year's Eve 2024.
Though not always a feature of her appearance, Lara's fake tan moments took away from her natural beauty with their distractingly artificial tints. If it's any consolation to her, her unabashed willingness to continue fake tanning and her apparent obliviousness toward public scrutiny at least lives up to the Trump name.