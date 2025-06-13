Lara Trump's Ripped Legs Couldn't Save Her Brutal Tan Blunder

It's no secret that President Donald Trump and his family are incapable of mastering convincing tans and makeup. Though she's only related to the Trump clan via marriage, Lara Trump is no exception to this idea, even if she might not be as close to President Trump as she pretends to be. In the past, she opted for an outdated makeup look during her Fox News debut, and we're begging her to stop making the same concealer mistakes over and over.

On May 23, 2025, Lara's Fox News program, "My View with Lara Trump," advertised a then-upcoming interview which premiered the following day, per its official Instagram page. "The new Medal of Sacrifice is a symbol of strength, courage, and an unwavering commitment to serve," the post read. "Tomorrow, @laraleatrump sits down with family members of some of the medal's first recipients, and the medal's creator @repbrianmast." Though her cosmetic feats are nothing in comparison to the guts displayed by the Medal of Sacrifice's recipients, we think it also took Lara a great deal of bravery to show off her toned legs, which were a far different shade than the rest of her skin. Their burnt orange hue contrasted with her hands and face, which both bore a much lighter, albeit slightly tanned, skin tone. Lara's clear use of self-tanner was perhaps to highlight her muscular legs. However, their artificial color detracted from their impressive results.