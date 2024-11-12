The Makeup Mistake We're Begging Lara Trump To Stop Making

From press events to political rallies, Lara Trump has been one of the bigger faces of her father-in-law Donald Trump's campaign in 2024 as he competes for the 47th presidency. The constant spotlight has exposed Lara to lots of scrutiny. For the most part, however, it's Lara's countless makeup fails that just can't be ignored.

The former president's daughter-in-law, who is married to his son Eric Trump, has been a victim of several makeup fails, which have frequently been documented and mocked on her social media — like when she overly contoured her face at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Lately, her most distracting makeup look is her nonexistent lips. It looks like Lara is attempting to be the inverse of her fellow Trump supporter Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose makeup fails have included an electric pink lipstick that completely distracted from an interview with Sarah Palin. We know Lara has lips since one of her most obvious cosmetic procedures includes fillers, but the lack of pigment has the part-time musician's mouth doing a vanishing act.

