The Makeup Mistake We're Begging Lara Trump To Stop Making
From press events to political rallies, Lara Trump has been one of the bigger faces of her father-in-law Donald Trump's campaign in 2024 as he competes for the 47th presidency. The constant spotlight has exposed Lara to lots of scrutiny. For the most part, however, it's Lara's countless makeup fails that just can't be ignored.
The former president's daughter-in-law, who is married to his son Eric Trump, has been a victim of several makeup fails, which have frequently been documented and mocked on her social media — like when she overly contoured her face at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Lately, her most distracting makeup look is her nonexistent lips. It looks like Lara is attempting to be the inverse of her fellow Trump supporter Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose makeup fails have included an electric pink lipstick that completely distracted from an interview with Sarah Palin. We know Lara has lips since one of her most obvious cosmetic procedures includes fillers, but the lack of pigment has the part-time musician's mouth doing a vanishing act.
Lara Trump's concealer is camouflaging her lips
Lara Trump's go-to lip looks consist of many nude colors or no pigment at all, which have lost any dimension to her lips in so many of her makeup looks. In November 2024, she posted a selfie with hubby Eric Trump on Instagram to announce that she cast her presidential vote for her father-in-law Donald Trump. Her "I voted" sticker was supposed to be the focus of the photo, but her lips hidden under a layer of concealer distracted from the point of the post. The same goes for Lara's photo of her and Eric inside Mar-A-Lago on Instagram, where she rocked a green peacock feather dress, but was seemingly missing an upper lip.
Lara's appearance has drastically changed, considering the throwback pics where she looks almost unrecognizable. Her face and nose look slimmer, and her lips look fuller, even though she rarely elevates them with lipstick, making her the target of plastic surgery rumors. She's not the only one in her family who has faced those allegations. Her husband Eric Trump has been accused of cosmetic alterations over the years, including Botox, fillers, jaw contouring, and adjustments to his nose.