Lara Trump Opts For Outdated Makeup Look During Fox News Debut (& It's A Total Fail)

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and vocal supporter of father-in-law Donald Trump, now has her own weekly talk show on Fox News. For the first-ever episode of "My View with Lara Trump," Lara said the show would be "putting you on the front lines in the fight to restore common sense in this country," via Fox News. Another fight we think she should be focused on is the one for a better eye makeup look; Lara seemed to opt for a cut crease, but she didn't really pull it off.

A cut crease can theoretically work on any eye shape, and it can make your eyes look bigger — that is if you do it right. The method involves using eyeshadow and/or concealer in a way that creates a line along the crease across one's eyelid. It was originally popular back in the 1960s, and it's gone in and out of style ever since. It's a bit more on the outs at the moment, but maybe Lara's trying to bring it back. We're all for retro styling and having fun with your makeup, but in Lara's case, it's an example of what not to do. The look managed to make her eyes look smaller, instead of bigger, and there seemed to be zero blending.

It's right up there with one of Lara's biggest makeup fails, but what makes it worse is that presumably, she has a makeup artist who was helping get her camera ready. Was it Lara who asked for the look? Was there not enough time to blend? There's no way to know.

