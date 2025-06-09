JD Vance Sticks Out Like A Sore Thumb In New Kid Rock Pic (Awkward Much?)
Now that Lauren Boebert has seemingly confirmed the Kid Rock romance rumors, other prominent MAGA figures are rushing to cozy up to the rocker too. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' cozy snaps with Kid Rock surely had Boebert jealous. But, we have a feeling that the controversial Colorado congresswoman won't feel too threatened by the pics her rumored beau recently took with Vice President JD Vance — this situation is dripping with awkwardness.
On June 7, 2025, the "Cowboy" hitmaker posted a series of photos on Instagram. In a few of them, he posed alongside Vance, whom Kid Rock shouted out in the caption, writing, "BIG THANK YOU to our Vice President @JDVance for stopping by @TheDetroitCowboy yesterday to film with @TheoVon. Two American originals. Doesn't get more bad**s than that." The first pic in the carousel showed Kid Rock with Vance and podcaster Theo Von. The odd trio posed with two thumbs up. Yet, despite the general sense of discomfort, Vance dressed in his suit with a strangely wide stance and seemingly forced smile definitely looked the most out of place.
Kid Rock and JD Vance both love to seize opportunities to side with Donald Trump
Kid Rock has been involved in some wild controversies since jumping on the Donald Trump bandwagon, and these days, it seems that the singer's entire brand is all about MAGA. So, it's really no surprise that his restaurant, The Detroit Cowboy, was the setting for Theo Von's interview with JD Vance. In preparation for it, Vance took a side in the Elon Musk V. Donald Trump divorce after slipping in a predictably cringe joke. "Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about?" Vance captioned a somehow equally awkward photo of him and Von on X, formerly known as Twitter, poking fun at the chaos of Trump and Musk's bromance meltdown.
In another tweet, Vance eagerly grabbed the opportunity to take over as the president's righthand man in Musk's stead. "President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him," the former Ohio senator wrote. And, while Kid Rock has yet to publicly comment on the bitter billionaire breakup that broke the internet at the time of writing, we have a feeling that he's probably siding with Trump, too.