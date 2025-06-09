JD Vance Sticks Out Like A Sore Thumb In New Kid Rock Pic (Awkward Much?)

Now that Lauren Boebert has seemingly confirmed the Kid Rock romance rumors, other prominent MAGA figures are rushing to cozy up to the rocker too. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' cozy snaps with Kid Rock surely had Boebert jealous. But, we have a feeling that the controversial Colorado congresswoman won't feel too threatened by the pics her rumored beau recently took with Vice President JD Vance — this situation is dripping with awkwardness.

On June 7, 2025, the "Cowboy" hitmaker posted a series of photos on Instagram. In a few of them, he posed alongside Vance, whom Kid Rock shouted out in the caption, writing, "BIG THANK YOU to our Vice President @JDVance for stopping by @TheDetroitCowboy yesterday to film with @TheoVon. Two American originals. Doesn't get more bad**s than that." The first pic in the carousel showed Kid Rock with Vance and podcaster Theo Von. The odd trio posed with two thumbs up. Yet, despite the general sense of discomfort, Vance dressed in his suit with a strangely wide stance and seemingly forced smile definitely looked the most out of place.