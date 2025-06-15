Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Been Saddled With Some Savage Nicknames

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has had her share of embarrassing moments. With her high profile as a MAGA firebrand in American politics, including Greene's messy feuds with her Congressional colleagues, she's found herself the target of critics. And she's gotten called some pretty pointed and not-so-nice nicknames. (Please note, we do want to make it clear that we don't condone name-calling of any kind, regardless of what you think of someone else's politics.)

Greene's fight with Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, kicked off in May 2024 with Greene saying at a hearing that Crockett was struggling to read because of her large "fake eyelashes" (via NPR). Crockett fired back by referring to Greene and saying, "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body." Crockett later applied to trademark the phrase.

That exchange got the attention of the public. One person on X said it was "an alliteration i never knew i needed." And some were impressed with it. "It's kinda like a tongue twister and is actually pretty hard to pronounce correctly. Her doing that in itself, nevermind the creativity and how fabulous of an insult it is, is deserving of praise," another X user replied.