Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Been Saddled With Some Savage Nicknames
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has had her share of embarrassing moments. With her high profile as a MAGA firebrand in American politics, including Greene's messy feuds with her Congressional colleagues, she's found herself the target of critics. And she's gotten called some pretty pointed and not-so-nice nicknames. (Please note, we do want to make it clear that we don't condone name-calling of any kind, regardless of what you think of someone else's politics.)
Greene's fight with Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, kicked off in May 2024 with Greene saying at a hearing that Crockett was struggling to read because of her large "fake eyelashes" (via NPR). Crockett fired back by referring to Greene and saying, "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body." Crockett later applied to trademark the phrase.
That exchange got the attention of the public. One person on X said it was "an alliteration i never knew i needed." And some were impressed with it. "It's kinda like a tongue twister and is actually pretty hard to pronounce correctly. Her doing that in itself, nevermind the creativity and how fabulous of an insult it is, is deserving of praise," another X user replied.
Jimmy Kimmel has come after Marjorie Taylor Greene with some savage descriptors
TV host Jimmy Kimmel also took note of Jasmine Crockett's insult directed towards Marjorie Taylor Greene. When he had Crockett on his show, they talked about the nickname, and Kimmel jokingly provided some recommendations for what Crockett could use next. Those included: "Tank-Top Tramp-Stamp Truck-Stop Traitor-Tot" and "Hulk Hogan–Headed Honey Baked Ham And Legs," according to "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
This isn't the first time that Kimmel has come after Greene with some harsh words. In 2022 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he referred to her as a "snowciopath," a blend of the words "sociopath" and "snowflake," in his opening monologue. This came after Greene had reported Kimmel to the police when she didn't like one of his jokes about her. In a previous monologue, Kimmel discussed how Greene had called some of her conservative colleagues "pro-pedophile," since they cast votes for a liberal Supreme Court justice. Kimmel had said at the time, "Where is Will Smith when you need him?" This is a reference to the stunning moment during the 2022 Oscars when Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after Rock had made a joke about Smith's wife.
Even some in Marjorie Taylor Greene's party have come up with not-so-nice names for her
Marjorie Taylor Greene has even gotten nicknames from those in her own Republican party. Ken Buck, a Republican and former representative for Colorado, referred to Greene as "Moscow Marjorie" in a 2024 interview with Erin Burnett on her show on CNN. It was in response to Greene's claims about Ukraine; Buck said, "We know that she is getting her talking points from Russia, and we know that they're false," per X.
And plenty of people on social media seemed to love it with commenters chiming in with their own names for Greene. One referred to her as "Marjorie Traitor Greene." While another brought up Greene's messy personal life, saying, "Another great and true title for her: 'Marjorie Taylor ex-Mrs-Greene'. Keep your own backyard tidy before telling others how to clean up theirs." Greene has been rumored to have had multiple affairs while she was still married.
The "Moscow Marjorie" nickname got picked up by the opposition as well. In a clip from C-SPAN, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries repeated the line not long after Buck said it on CNN (via X).