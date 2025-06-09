CNN's Kaitlan Collins Slips Into Super Short Outfit That Might Be Her Leggiest Look Yet

Kaitlan Collins knows a thing or two about how to show off her killer legs, and has been known to don a few risqué outfits from time to time. She even rocked a particularly leggy miniskirt look for an event related to the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., back in April. However, the super-short outfit Collins wore to the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 8 might be one of the leggiest looks the CNN anchor has stepped out in yet.

Collins attended the lavish sporting event alongside her friend, fitness coach and influencer Izzi Lynn. The pair watched the opulent sail boat race alongside a slew other cheering boat enthusiasts at Governors Island. Lynn shared a snapshot from the race day, showing Collins smiling on the red carpet outside the venue, rocking what looked like a white dress with a black-and-white striped cardigan draped over her shoulders.

It's unclear if the outfit is a actually an exceedingly short dress or a long white top, although Collins also donned a pair of black short-shorts to keep the look from being too revealing. She complemented the white dress with black flats, a gold pendant necklace, a teal beaded necklace, and dark shades — perfect for what appeared to be a somewhat gloomy New York City afternoon.