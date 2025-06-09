CNN's Kaitlan Collins Slips Into Super Short Outfit That Might Be Her Leggiest Look Yet
Kaitlan Collins knows a thing or two about how to show off her killer legs, and has been known to don a few risqué outfits from time to time. She even rocked a particularly leggy miniskirt look for an event related to the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., back in April. However, the super-short outfit Collins wore to the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 8 might be one of the leggiest looks the CNN anchor has stepped out in yet.
Collins attended the lavish sporting event alongside her friend, fitness coach and influencer Izzi Lynn. The pair watched the opulent sail boat race alongside a slew other cheering boat enthusiasts at Governors Island. Lynn shared a snapshot from the race day, showing Collins smiling on the red carpet outside the venue, rocking what looked like a white dress with a black-and-white striped cardigan draped over her shoulders.
It's unclear if the outfit is a actually an exceedingly short dress or a long white top, although Collins also donned a pair of black short-shorts to keep the look from being too revealing. She complemented the white dress with black flats, a gold pendant necklace, a teal beaded necklace, and dark shades — perfect for what appeared to be a somewhat gloomy New York City afternoon.
Kaitlan Collins knows how to walk the line between classy and racy
While Collins has become best known for her tense face-offs with Donald Trump over the past few years, she's also cultivated a following for her bold fashion choices. She's even served as an inspiration for some of her fellow CNN stars. Poppy Harlow, for example, namechecked Collins directly when asked about who she looks to for style pointers. Harlow told Marie Claire in an April 2023 interview that, "[Collins] always looks great in her awesome turtlenecks, killer pantsuits, and hoops."
Collins knows, however, how to add an element of fashion danger to her classy ensembles. When she rocked a sparkly black pantsuit for a sit-down on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in February 2024, the outfit was remarkably low-cut for what you might expect from a CNN anchor. She has also not shied away from sharing some skin-baring vacation shots to her Instagram account from time to time.
So, while Collins may occasionally choose an outdated style trend or two, the feisty and dedicated journalist has proven time and again that she's not going to sacrifice her spicy sartorial sense to appease critics. Although she's also very deliberate with her clothing choices. "An outfit should allow you to focus on what really matters and the work that you're doing," Collins told Marie Claire in September 2024. "In that sense, [fashion] is like a supporting character to you and your job."